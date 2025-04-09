user
India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine jets

India has cleared a government-to-government deal with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy. Valued at over Rs 63,000 crore, the deal includes 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater jets, specifically configured for carrier-based operations. 

Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

In a significant step towards bolstering naval aviation, India has approved a Rs 63,000 crore government-to-government deal with France for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets.

The Indian Navy will receive 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets tailored for carrier-based operations. The contract, which is expected to be signed soon, includes a comprehensive support package covering fleet maintenance, personnel training, logistical assistance, and indigenous manufacturing under offset obligations.

The Rafale Marine jets, or Rafale M, will replace the Indian Navy’s ageing MiG-29K fleet and operate from India's aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant.

These advanced fighter aircraft are specifically engineered for Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) systems used on Indian carriers, with features such as reinforced landing gear, arrester hooks, and strengthened airframes.

Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to commence four years after the contract is signed, with the first batch likely arriving by the end of 2029. The entire fleet is projected to be delivered by 2031.

Optimised for maritime strike roles, the Rafale M is equipped with cutting-edge systems including an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, the Spectra electronic warfare suite, and stealth-enhancing technologies.

It is capable of deploying a wide array of advanced munitions such as the Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, the Exocet anti-ship missile, and the SCALP long-range cruise missile. The aircraft can reach speeds up to Mach 1.8, has a combat radius exceeding 1,850 km, and is equipped with mid-air refuelling capability for extended missions.

Beyond the fighter jet acquisition, India is also expanding its underwater warfare capabilities through the construction of three additional Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75.

This initiative is being undertaken in partnership with France’s Naval Group and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), further strengthening the Indian Navy’s combat readiness in the Indian Ocean region.

India–France defence ties: A growing strategic partnership

The Rafale M deal marks another milestone in the steadily growing strategic and defence partnership between India and France. Over the years, the two countries have collaborated on a range of defence platforms, from fighter jets to submarines.

The original Rafale deal in 2016, under which the Indian Air Force acquired 36 aircraft, set the tone for deeper defence engagement.

France has also emerged as a key partner in India's "Make in India" initiative, with ongoing collaborations in shipbuilding, aerospace, and defence manufacturing. Regular joint military exercises—such as Garuda (air), Varuna (naval), and Shakti (army)—underscore the interoperability and trust between the two armed forces.

As India looks to counter growing maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific, its defence cooperation with France has assumed greater strategic significance, reflecting shared interests in maintaining regional security, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based international order.

