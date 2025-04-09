Engineer Who Became UPSC Topper: Story of IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal

Career
This is the story of a boy who had a desire to become an IAS officer since childhood. His name is Sunil Kumar Barnwal, who belongs to Bihar.
Sunil Barnwal was very bright in studies from the beginning. He studied Petroleum Engineering from ISM Dhanbad and also won 3 gold medals.
Sunil Kumar Barnwal did his schooling from R.H.T.B. High School in Barari, Bhagalpur. After this, he started living in a hostel for intermediate studies.
Sunil Kumar Barnwal wanted to appear for the IIT exam, but could not due to age limit. Passed ISM Dhanbad, Roorkee and Bihar Engineering exams, but chose ISM Dhanbad.
Sunil Kumar Barnwal's father was an employee in the Bihar government and his mother was a homemaker.
Sunil Kumar Barnwal used to prepare for civil services during college holidays. He joined GAIL in 1993, but did not give up his dream of becoming an IAS officer.
In 1995, he cleared UPSC Prelims and Mains, but failed in the interview. Instead of giving up, he worked on his shortcomings. In 1996, he became the topper with 1417 marks.
In 2013-14, he did Masters in Public Management from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore. He also worked with Harvard University and govt institutions in Singapore.
He held many important positions in Jharkhand. As IG (Prisons), he monitored 26 jails and started reform programs. From 2015 to 2019, he was the Secretary in the Jharkhand govt.
He has been working as Additional Secretary in the Govt of India since June 2023. Before this, he has also held the responsibility of Joint Secretary.
IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal's wife Richa Sanchita is a lawyer by profession. They have two children. The elder daughter is Dhriti Barnwal and the son's name is Dhairya Barnwal.
