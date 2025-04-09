Career

Engineer Who Became UPSC Topper: Story of IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal

UPSC Success Story of IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal

This is the story of a boy who had a desire to become an IAS officer since childhood. His name is Sunil Kumar Barnwal, who belongs to Bihar.

Engineering Was Chosen as a Backup Plan Before UPSC

Sunil Barnwal was very bright in studies from the beginning. He studied Petroleum Engineering from ISM Dhanbad and also won 3 gold medals.

Education and Early Journey of Sunil Kumar Barnwal

Sunil Kumar Barnwal did his schooling from R.H.T.B. High School in Barari, Bhagalpur. After this, he started living in a hostel for intermediate studies.

Passed ISM Dhanbad, Roorkee and Bihar Engineering Exams

Sunil Kumar Barnwal wanted to appear for the IIT exam, but could not due to age limit. Passed ISM Dhanbad, Roorkee and Bihar Engineering exams, but chose ISM Dhanbad.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal's Father Was an Employee in the Bihar Government

Sunil Kumar Barnwal's father was an employee in the Bihar government and his mother was a homemaker. 

Preparing for UPSC Along with Engineering, Also Worked at GAIL

Sunil Kumar Barnwal used to prepare for civil services during college holidays. He joined GAIL in 1993, but did not give up his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Became UPSC Topper the Second Time

In 1995, he cleared UPSC Prelims and Mains, but failed in the interview. Instead of giving up, he worked on his shortcomings. In 1996, he became the topper with 1417 marks.

International Studies and Degrees of Sunil Kumar Barnwal

In 2013-14, he did Masters in Public Management from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore. He also worked with Harvard University and govt institutions in Singapore.

Important Positions in Jharkhand

He held many important positions in Jharkhand. As IG (Prisons), he monitored 26 jails and started reform programs. From 2015 to 2019, he was the Secretary in the Jharkhand govt.

Additional Secretary in the Government of India

He has been working as Additional Secretary in the Govt of India since June 2023. Before this, he has also held the responsibility of Joint Secretary. 

IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal's Wife Is a Lawyer by Profession

IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal's wife Richa Sanchita is a lawyer by profession. They have two children. The elder daughter is Dhriti Barnwal and the son's name is Dhairya Barnwal.

IQ Test: 9 Tricky Questions for Competitive Exams- Can You Answer?

Career: Earn Lakhs Sipping Tea, Become a Pro Tea Taster

Top 5 Govt Colleges in UP After 12th: Admission, Courses, and Fees

Meet one of India's Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th