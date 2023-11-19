Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli women lead massive coastal yoga event in solidarity with Gaza captives (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine war: Throughout this conflict, 52 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Palestinian health authorities report over 11,500 deaths among Palestinians, with an additional 2,700 individuals unaccounted for and believed to be trapped under debris.

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli women lead massive coastal yoga event in solidarity with Gaza captives AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    In a powerful display of solidarity, Israeli women organised a massive scale yoga gathering along Tel Aviv's coastline, aiming to express support for those held captive in Gaza and pay tribute to the families of innocent victims.

    The event unfolded amid the ongoing conflict that was instigated by Hamas following the October 7 attack in southern Israel, which has now reached 45 days. Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas after the group's devastating October 7 assault claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 individuals, predominantly civilians, and led to the abduction of about 240 men, women, and children.

    Throughout this conflict, 52 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Palestinian health authorities report over 11,500 deaths among Palestinians, with an additional 2,700 individuals unaccounted for and believed to be trapped under debris. Recent reports suggest that Israel, the United States, and Hamas are on the verge of an agreement to release numerous women and children held captive in Gaza.

    According to information from the Washington Post, the involved parties are in negotiations for a temporary five-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. Moreover, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed the evacuation of most patients and staff from Gaza's Shifa Hospital, with only critically ill patients remaining. The IDF assured the hospital director of coordinated assistance once it's feasible from a medical standpoint.

    Additionally, the IDF has supplied the hospital with 6,000 litres of water and over 2,300 kg of essential food items, including fish, canned goods, bread, spreads, and dates.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
