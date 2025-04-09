Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth

Career
Harish Salve is a famous Indian lawyer and former Solicitor General of India. He was born on November 22, 1955, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, into a Marathi family.
Harish Salve's father, KP Salve, was a CA, and his mother, Ambriti Sasve, was a doctor. Harish's grandfather was a famous criminal lawyer.
Harish Salve completed his early education at St Francis de Sales High School in Nagpur. Then completed CA studies. After that, he obtained an LLB degree from Nagpur University.
According to media reports, Harish Salve is one of the highest paid lawyers in the country.
Other highest paid lawyers include Fali Sam Nariman, Gopal Subramanium, Palaniappan Chidambaram and more.
Harish Salve was the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2002. He has also contributed to international dispute resolution and international arbitration.
Record of fighting important cases like Kulbhushan Jadhav case (2017), Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry, Vodafone tax dispute (2012), 2G spectrum scam (2012).
According to reports, Harish Salve earns ₹15-20 lakh a day. He charges up to ₹30-35 lakh for high profile cases. His net worth is around ₹250 crore.
Engineer Who Became UPSC Topper: Story of IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal
IQ Test: 9 Tricky Questions for Competitive Exams- Can You Answer?
Career: Earn Lakhs Sipping Tea, Become a Pro Tea Taster
Top 5 Govt Colleges in UP After 12th: Admission, Courses, and Fees