Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth

Who is Harish Salve?

Harish Salve is a famous Indian lawyer and former Solicitor General of India. He was born on November 22, 1955, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, into a Marathi family.

Harish Salve's Family

Harish Salve's father, KP Salve, was a CA, and his mother, Ambriti Sasve, was a doctor. Harish's grandfather was a famous criminal lawyer.

Where did Harish Salve get his law degree from?

Harish Salve completed his early education at St Francis de Sales High School in Nagpur. Then completed CA studies. After that, he obtained an LLB degree from Nagpur University.

Highest Paid Lawyer

According to media reports, Harish Salve is one of the highest paid lawyers in the country. 

India' highest paid lawyers

Other highest paid lawyers include Fali Sam Nariman, Gopal Subramanium, Palaniappan Chidambaram and more.

Former Solicitor General of India

Harish Salve was the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2002. He has also contributed to international dispute resolution and international arbitration.

Harish Salve's Top Cases

Record of fighting important cases like Kulbhushan Jadhav case (2017), Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry, Vodafone tax dispute (2012), 2G spectrum scam (2012).

Harish Salve's Net Worth

According to reports, Harish Salve earns ₹15-20 lakh a day. He charges up to ₹30-35 lakh for high profile cases. His net worth is around ₹250 crore.

