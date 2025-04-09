2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check price, features and other details

Read Full Gallery

If you're looking for a family car with good safety features and a stylish design, the first name that comes to mind is the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV made by Toyota Kirloskar Motor. It's been released in 2025 with even better features and an engine upgrade. Take a look at it.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The updated model has good features added, even though the price is a bit higher. Its current ex-showroom price starts from ₹11.34 lakh. It competes with popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Toyota is known for prioritizing safety. The new Hyryder comes with many safety features to match that reputation. All variants now have 6 airbags as standard. It also has an automatic transmission system and an electronic parking brake. Also Read | Fronx to Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 62,000 from today | Check full list

Mechanical updates, powertrain include a 1.5-liter petrol engine. This can be combined with a CNG powertrain or a Toyota self-charging hybrid system. The petrol and CNG versions come with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The hybrid version gets an e-drive transmission. It provides 91 bhp of power and 141 Nm of peak torque.

The main update in this edition is the drivetrain improvement of the all-wheel drive (AWD) variant. The AWD model, which previously had a 5-speed manual, now comes with a 6-speed automatic. Also Read | Kia Carens to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh

