Tibetans in exile and supporters from over 37 countries marked the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day in Dharamshala, commemorating the 1959 revolt. The event included an international meeting of Tibet support groups to strategize advocacy.

Tibetans living in exile and supporters of the Tibetan cause from more than 37 countries gathered in Dharamshala on Tuesday to commemorate the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The annual observance holds deep significance for Tibetans across the world, as it marks the 1959 uprising in Lhasa against Chinese rule, which eventually led to the Dalai Lama fleeing Tibet and establishing the Tibetan government-in-exile in India.

Dharamshala, which has served as the headquarters of the Tibetan spiritual leadership and the Central Tibetan Administration for decades, continues to be a focal point for such commemorations. People attending the event included members of Tibetan exile communities, international activists, and representatives of Tibet support groups from several countries. Participants gathered to express solidarity with the Tibetan people and to draw attention to the ongoing concerns related to Tibet's political and cultural situation.

Global Tibet Support Groups Discuss Strategy

Speaking about the international engagement around the Tibetan issue, Representative of Associazione Italia-Tibet, Gunto Colonia, highlighted the discussions held among global Tibet support groups in recent days. "We have had an international meeting of Tibet support groups for the last three days. This is the year of the 90th birthday of His Holiness, the year of compassion. They organised this meeting, and there are representatives here of Tibetan support groups from all over the world... We are here to speak about how to continue supporting the Tibetan people and how we can contribute in our own way in our countries to the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict," Colonia said.

According to participants, the three-day international meeting brought together activists and supporters who discussed strategies to strengthen global advocacy for the Tibetan cause. The gathering also aimed to coordinate awareness campaigns, encourage dialogue on the issue, and promote peaceful efforts toward addressing the long-standing Sino-Tibetan dispute.

The 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day is commemorated every year by Tibetans in exile and supporters worldwide. The day serves both as a remembrance of the 1959 events and as a platform to highlight the aspirations of Tibetans for the preservation of their cultural, religious, and political identity. Events marking the day in Dharamshala typically include prayer ceremonies, public gatherings, speeches by Tibetan leaders, and participation from international supporters. This year's commemoration saw a strong turnout of global Tibet support organisations, reflecting continued international engagement with the Tibetan issue.

Core Group Concludes Separate Meeting

Earlier, the Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India concluded the Special Tibet Support Groups (TSGs) meeting in the north Indian hill town of Dharamshala. More than 120 participants representing 32 countries expressed solidarity with the Tibetan people in their struggle for freedom and justice. The participants also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (ANI)