Iran's UN envoy told the Security Council that the US-Israeli offensive is a 'war of aggression' that has created a dire humanitarian situation, with over 1,300 civilian deaths and deliberate attacks on non-military targets like cities.

Envoy Highlights 'Grave and Dangerous Situation'

The ongoing military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran have resulted in a "considerably dangerous" environment for the civilian population, according to Tehran's UN envoy, as reported by state broadcaster Press TV.

Addressing a UN Security Council session on Monday, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani highlighted the worsening humanitarian conditions since the start of the offensive. Press TV quoted the envoy stating that the ground situation has grown increasingly dire for non-combatants over the past ten days.

"The ongoing war of aggression that began on February 28, 2026, launched by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a war carried out without any provocation or justification, has created a very grave and dangerous situation for civilians," Iravani told the council.

Civilian Areas and Infrastructure Targeted

The ambassador further noted that the military campaign has not been limited to military targets but has impacted several major urban hubs. Press TV reported his emphasis on the vulnerability of these locations, particularly given their high population density.

"This war of aggression has included deliberate attacks and targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, and densely populated areas, particularly in several major cities of Iran, cities where millions of Afghan nationals also reside," Iravani stressed.

According to Press TV, the Iranian Red Crescent Society has released figures indicating a rising toll, with the number of civilian fatalities reaching 1,332, a figure that includes a significant number of women and children.

Attacks on Public and Civilian Venues

Recent reports from Iranian officials suggest that the focus of the strikes has shifted towards recreational and sporting venues. In one of the most tragic incidents, a missile struck a sports hall in Lamerd, Fars Province, killing more than 18 female volleyball players during a training session and wounding approximately 100 others.

The damage to sporting infrastructure has been widespread, with Press TV noting that prominent sites such as Tehran's 12,000-seat Azadi Stadium and the Be'sat Sports Complex have been hit. The casualties in these sectors reportedly include internationally recognised athletes from disciplines such as judo, wrestling, and taekwondo.

Educational and medical facilities have also faced the brunt of the conflict. Early in the hostilities, an attack on a girls' elementary school in Minab claimed the lives of 165 people, mostly children, while subsequent strikes targeted major hospitals in Tehran and Ahvaz.

Iran Responds, Calls for UN Intervention

In response to the campaign initiated by the US and Israel, Tehran has launched retaliatory strikes using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones against various regional targets. Press TV reported that Iravani has since called on the Security Council to implement "urgent, collective measures" to bring the current military operations to a halt.

