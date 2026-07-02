The Israel Embassy in India's recruitment post for a six-month unpaid Political Intern has sparked debate on social media. While the role offers experience in diplomacy and political affairs, many users questioned the internship terms and the lack of financial compensation.

A recruitment post shared by the official X account of the Embassy of Israel in India has sparked widespread discussion on social media after users noticed that the advertised internship was unpaid despite lasting six months. The embassy invited applications for a Political Intern to support its Political Department, outlining responsibilities ranging from political research and policy analysis to stakeholder engagement and event coordination. While the opportunity attracted attention from those interested in diplomacy and international relations, the unpaid nature of the internship quickly became the focus of online debate, with many users questioning whether such a role should be offered without financial compensation.

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Embassy Invites Applications for Political Intern

In its post on X, the Embassy of Israel in India announced that it was looking for a Political Intern to join its Political Department.

The caption read: "Internship Opportunity! The Embassy of Israel in India is looking for a Political Intern to join the Political Department. If you're passionate about geopolitics, international issues and multilateral relations, APPLY NOW! Have a look at the attached criteria for more details."

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Internship Role and Eligibility

According to the recruitment notice, the selected intern will support the embassy's Political Department by monitoring political developments, analysing legislation and policy changes, tracking regional and international geopolitical trends, and preparing reports.

The role also involves attending political events, parliamentary sessions, press briefings and conferences, assisting with official visits, providing administrative support, and coordinating with other embassies and international institutions when required.

Applicants are expected to be pursuing a bachelor's degree or higher in Political Science, International Relations or a related field. The embassy also sought candidates with relevant experience in political analysis, diplomacy, public policy or government affairs, along with strong research, writing and communication skills in English.

Six-Month Unpaid Internship Draws Attention

While the role itself generated interest, social media users quickly focused on one of the listed internship conditions.

The recruitment notice stated that the internship would be unpaid and would run for six months. Interested candidates were asked to submit their applications by July 10, 2026.

The condition prompted widespread discussion online, with many users questioning why a diplomatic mission would advertise a six-month internship without offering financial compensation.

How Did Social Media React?

The recruitment post attracted numerous reactions, with many users expressing their views on the unpaid internship.

One user commented: "Looks like Israel embassy is following the trend of every other Indian company by offering unpaid internship. That too for 6 months. To every western country, India is like a country with abundant free supply of humans as a resource."

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Second user commented: "Holy trap. Don’t get into this Indians. Work for India not any other country."

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Third user commented: "You run an embassy and choose to invite interns proclaiming 'unpaid internship'. How does this sound diplomatically?"

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Fourth user commented: "But why this is unpaid for 6 month u should atleast pay minimum salary."

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Internship Post Fuels Wider Discussion

The embassy's internship announcement has prompted a broader conversation about unpaid internships, particularly for roles that involve specialised skills and significant responsibilities. While some users viewed the opportunity as valuable for gaining diplomatic experience, others argued that internships of this nature should provide at least a minimum level of financial support, especially when they extend over several months.