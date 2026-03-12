Social media claims about a fire at a joint India-Israel defense facility in Delhi have been debunked as false. India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that no such incident occurred. The misinformation may have originated from a separate, unrelated warehouse fire in the city.

Viral social media posts claiming that a massive fire broke out at a joint India–Israel defence facility in Delhi have been debunked as fake news, with authorities confirming that no such incident has taken place.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The claims circulated widely across platforms such as Facebook and X, where posts alleged that a drone-related defence installation linked to India and Israel had caught fire in the national capital. Some posts even suggested the incident was linked to pro-Iran supporters amid rising tensions in the Middle East. However, these assertions are unverified and misleading.

India’s official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check unit clarified that the viral claim is false. In a statement shared on social media, the government said there has been no confirmed fire at any India–Israel defence facility in Delhi, urging the public to remain cautious about misleading information circulating online.

Scroll to load tweet…

Officials noted that neither the Indian Ministry of Defence nor any credible national or international news organisation has reported such an incident. The absence of verified information from reliable sources further indicates that the viral posts are part of a misinformation trend often seen during periods of geopolitical tension.

Also Read: India Approved Emergency Docking for Iranian Ship in Kochi Just Days Before IRIS Dena Attack

The confusion may have stemmed from a separate fire incident reported in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, where flames broke out at a warehouse storing air coolers. While the blaze caused panic locally and required a firefighting response, authorities confirmed that it was unrelated to any defence or strategic installation.

The spread of the false claim also coincides with heightened global attention on the Middle East following recent strikes on energy infrastructure in the region. Experts say misinformation frequently emerges during such crises, with unrelated incidents sometimes being misrepresented to fuel speculation or political narratives.

Authorities have urged social media users to verify information before sharing it and rely on official government statements or credible news outlets for accurate updates.

The incident highlights the growing challenge of combating misinformation online and the importance of fact-checking viral claims, especially when they involve national security or international relations.

Also Read: Iran Allows India-Flagged Tankers To Pass Through Strait of Hormuz After Jaishankar's Intervention: Report