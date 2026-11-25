Corporal First Class Facundo Alfredo Batalla was killed when his motorcycle struck a freight truck's trailer during a controlled pursuit in Córdoba.

A Córdoba police officer died at the scene on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, when his motorcycle slammed into the trailer of a large freight truck during a pursuit.

Corporal First Class Facundo Alfredo Batalla served in the Southern Motorcycle Department of the Córdoba Provincial Police. The crash happened around 5:30 pm at the junction of Avenida 11 de Septiembre, known as Camino a 60 Cuadras, and Hermanos Warnes in the Coronel Olmedo neighbourhood.

Batalla and a colleague were carrying out what authorities described as a controlled pursuit of another motorcyclist. As the rider being followed went through the intersection, Batalla lost control of his machine and hit the trailer head-on.

Emergency responders who reached him found no way to save him and pronounced him dead at the spot.

The Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating exactly how the collision unfolded and is working to find the rider who fled.

News of the death led the force to cancel an official gala that had been scheduled for that evening at the Teatro Real, marking the Córdoba Police's 166th anniversary.

Córdoba Governor Martín Llaryora and Security Minister Juan Pablo Quinteros issued public condolences. Flags at the Bicentennial Civic Center were ordered flown at half-staff in his honour.

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