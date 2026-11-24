Experts do not use a single global standard to pick the best cities. International research firms evaluate cities based on specific factors like the economy, human capital, quality of life, and governance.

The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2026 recently evaluated 1,000 cities worldwide using five main categories: economy, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance. According to this report, the top 10 Indian cities secured spots within the global top 500. Let us look at these 10 Indian cities and their special features, chosen for their strong economic growth and educational standards.