Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has opened up about his personal struggles, acknowledged mistakes and defended his leadership approach during his first company-wide meeting since returning to the top job. Addressing hundreds of employees at the company's headquarters on Tuesday, November 24.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has opened up about his personal struggles, acknowledged mistakes and defended his leadership approach during his first company-wide meeting since returning to the top job. Addressing hundreds of employees at the company's headquarters on Tuesday, November 24, Huang revealed that he has been attending therapy every day, apologised for violating Nvidia's code of conduct and explained why he does not believe in traditional succession planning.

The 63-year-old executive's return came just 11 days after his resignation. During the meeting, he acknowledged the impact of his personal conduct on his family and colleagues, admitting that he had made serious mistakes.

"I made some terrible personal mistakes," Huang told employees. He also admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, saying, "I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you."

Describing the meeting as one of the most difficult moments of his professional life, Huang said his conversation with his wife had been even harder.

He also spoke candidly about seeking professional help to deal with the situation. "I go to therapy every day for an hour and a half. And it's been helping me a lot," he said, according to remarks reviewed by WIRED.

Jensen Huang addresses code of conduct violation

Huang acknowledged that he had violated Nvidia's code of conduct, much of which he said he had helped write. He rejected suggestions that his position or influence had placed him above the company's rules.

"There are rumours on the internet that apparently I'm a tech bro, and therefore I'm back. Apparently, I'm a tech bro, and because I wear a super nice jacket, that I'm above the law, and I'm above the code of conduct. That is not true. It won't be tolerated, and it wasn't tolerated here," he told employees.

He clarified that a code of conduct violation would not automatically result in an employee being dismissed. Instead, management would examine the circumstances before deciding on the appropriate action.

He explained: "Facts, circumstances, a lot of assessments. And your management team will still make the decision. That is what is in the best interest of the company and its employees, with all the facts and circumstances."

Huang also addressed concerns about the workplace environment, particularly the treatment of women employees. He said, "I believe we need to create and continue to sustain a safe environment for all of our women." He added that if his actions had put that environment at risk, he would do everything possible to correct it.

Huang reflects on his demanding leadership style

The Nvidia chief also responded to criticism of his intense management approach. Known for maintaining high expectations and demanding performance from employees, he acknowledged that his leadership style could sometimes have unintended consequences.

"The intensity I bring elevates everybody else. But I can go too far. When I go too far, it hurts people, it belittles them, it disempowers them. And that's not right," he said.

Huang added that he needed to find a way to maintain his high standards without negatively affecting employees. "I need to hold myself to a higher standard at this time," he said.

He also announced that he would undergo a 360-degree performance review, allowing employees to provide feedback on his leadership, potentially as frequently as once a month. He said he would be the first and only person at Nvidia to undergo such an assessment.

Why Jensen Huang does not believe in succession planning

One of the most significant moments of the meeting came when Huang addressed questions about Nvidia's leadership continuity.

Despite having around 60 people reporting directly to him, the CEO said he did not believe in conventional succession planning, arguing that it could create unnecessary hierarchies within the organisation.

"I also didn't believe in succession planning. Let that sink in. I don't believe in succession planning. I think it's flawed. The idea of succession planning is not flawed. What people think succession planning means is flawed," he said.

He maintained that Nvidia was structured to operate independently of any single individual. "All day long, this company can run autonomously, and you saw it. I promise you, whether I'm here or not, this company is wired up to execute, execute, and execute, and deliver on financial results," Huang told employees.

Huang addresses Trump administration's role in his return

Huang also dismissed suggestions that political influence alone had secured his reinstatement. He said Nvidia's board had independently performed its responsibilities before making the decision.

However, he acknowledged President Donald Trump's support for the company and discussed his relationship with the administration.

"President Trump is the United States president. He is my president. And I'll do everything I can to help this president be informed about how he could make decisions that are in the best interest of our country," he said, adding that he would extend the same approach to whoever becomes the next US president.

During the turbulent period, Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress had taken charge as interim CEO. Huang thanked her for managing the company during his absence.

Nvidia CEO faces further scrutiny

Huang's reinstatement has not ended questions surrounding the controversy. His return initially triggered a rally in Nvidia shares, but the stock subsequently declined sharply, reflecting continuing investor concerns.

The company is also facing scrutiny involving national security, export controls and allegations concerning the movement of advanced AI chips to China. Huang is expected to testify at a US Senate hearing scheduled for December 3.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Todd Blanche defended Nvidia when questioned about investigations involving the company's China-related dealings.

"I have no reason to stand up here and say that Nvidia is anything other than a good corporate citizen," Blanche said.

Huang's first all-hands meeting after returning was therefore more than an employee address. It became an opportunity to acknowledge personal mistakes, explain his leadership philosophy and reassure staff about the company's future amid continuing scrutiny.