Delta Airlines co-pilot Rustom Bhagwagar, of Indian origin, was arrested straight from the cockpit in San Francisco for allegedly assaulting a child under 10. He faces five felony charges and $5 million bail.

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco were shocked when law enforcement officers entered the plane and arrested a co-pilot before anyone had even left their seats.

Scroll to load tweet…

Dramatic arrest of Delta co-pilot

The arrest took place after the Boeing 757-300 landed at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday around 9:35 pm local time, says a Times of India report.

The officers entered the aircraft with badges and guns, walked straight to the cockpit, and handcuffed the co-pilot. They then walked him down the aisle in front of stunned passengers.

Scroll to load tweet…

The pilot arrested was later identified as Rustom Bhagwagar, a 34-year-old Indian-origin man from Florida.

Why the arrest was kept secret

Bhagwagar's co-pilot and the passengers were reportedly not informed about the arrest in advance. Officials said they kept the plan secret because informing the cockpit could have caused a serious risk during landing. If Bhagwagar had known about the arrest waiting for him, he might have tried to escape or act unpredictably while still in control of the aircraft.

Even the co-pilot later told passengers that he had no idea about the arrest until it happened.

Who is Rustom Bhagwagar?

Rustom Bhagwagar was born on December 15, 1990. He works as a co-pilot for Delta Airlines. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

He was arrested based on a Ramey arrest warrant, a type of warrant used when there’s enough evidence for an arrest but no formal criminal complaint has yet been filed.

He is now being held at Martinez Detention Facility in California, with a bail amount set at $5 million.

Serious charges against him

Bhagwagar has been charged with five felony counts of oral copulation involving a child under the age of 10.

These charges are based on an investigation that started in April 2025, when the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office received a report about sexual crimes against a child.

Since then, officials have been quietly gathering information to prepare for his arrest.

Delta Airlines responds

Delta Airlines quickly responded to the incident. In an official statement, the company reportedly said:

“We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest. Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

The airline also confirmed that Bhagwagar has been suspended while the investigation continues.