An Indian-origin man was brutally attacked and partially stripped by a group of attackers in Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland on Saturday evening. Authorities suspect the assault was racially motivated, as online rumours stoked by far-right voices falsely linked the victim to misconduct near children - allegations police have categorically debunked.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had arrived in Ireland just three weeks ago. He sustained severe injuries to his face, arms, and legs and was seen profusely bleeding in disturbing images circulating across social media. He was immediately taken to Tallaght University Hospital and discharged early Sunday morning.

The Gardaí (Irish National Police) responded to the violent episode around 6 pm on Parkhill Road and have since launched an investigation. No arrests have been made yet, but the probe remains active.

India’s Ambassador To Ireland Condemns Attack

India’s Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, strongly condemned the attack on social media platform X, saying, "How can an 'ALLEGED' assault cause such horrible injury & bleeding?" He extended gratitude to the Irish public and the Garda for their solidarity and demanded speedy justice.

According to The Irish Times, Garda sources have confirmed that baseless rumours about the man’s behaviour were amplified online by known far-right and anti-immigrant accounts. Authorities have reiterated that there is absolutely no evidence to support these claims.

Local Fine Gael councillor Baby Pereppadan, who visited the victim on Monday, described him as being in a state of deep trauma. "He couldn't speak much because of the shock he was in, he only arrived in Ireland three weeks ago. He is not taking any visitors at the moment,” he told the Irish Independent.

Pereppadan also stressed the need for stronger police presence in the area, adding, "People need to understand that many Indian people moving to Ireland are here on work permits, to study and work in the healthcare sector or in IT and so on, providing critical skills."

Investigators are also probing links between this incident and a disturbing trend of unprovoked assaults targeting foreign nationals in the Tallaght region.