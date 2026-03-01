Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Nepali migrant workers are stranded after nations like Qatar halted flights. Many are stuck in Kathmandu without money or a place to stay, unable to return home or fly to their jobs abroad.

Workers Stranded Amid Flight Suspensions

Nepali migrant workers are facing a tough time as West Asian nations have halted flights, leaving thousands stranded without a way to return home or join their companies. Many had travelled to these countries for work, but with flight suspensions, they're stuck in limbo.

Parmeshwor Shah arrived in Kathmandu from Siraha on Saturday morning to take a flight later in the night to Qatar for work as a migrant worker. But now he is stranded at the airport, as Qatar Airlines has halted its operations owing to the ongoing tension in West Asia. Shah had arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport three hours ahead of the flight time to avoid the influx of passengers, but had been wandering around the airport in a daze, not knowing what to do or where to go. "I was bound to go to Qatar yesterday. If the tension continues there, then we don't have anything to eat or a place to stay. The government should assist us in this situation. When we go to the airlines, they would refer to the notice of halt in operation. I neither have money to stay here (Kathmandu) nor return home (Siraha), the amount that I had has already been spent, as I came here to take the flight for a single day, then after I am in a problem now, the airlines are also not listening to my issue," Shah told ANI.

As soon as Israel launched a series of attacks on Iran and Iran took retaliatory measures on Saturday, followed by attacks on other US-backed countries in West Asia, prompting the closure of airspace. Though this has raised worries for the safety and security of over 1.7 million Nepali nationals living and working across the region, those who came to Kathmandu to fly there are now in cross-road of confusion. Another stranded migrant worker, Jyoti Pariyar, shared his experiences with ANI. "Everyone is now basically stranded here. We have been constantly checking the notice; there have been no communication channels, and no one is here to handle the passengers. The airlines could have arranged something for us, instructing us about further steps; we don't have any sort of facilities. We cannot go back home because we have travelled a long way to here, and we are basically left without any facilitation," another outbound passenger ahead of the parliamentary polls this Thursday, Jyoti Pariyar, told ANI.

Widespread Concern for Nepali Diaspora in West Asia

According to the latest data from the Government of Nepal and various migration agencies, among the six major Gulf countries, the UAE hosts the largest number of Nepali, more than 600,000. Qatar is estimated to have around 500,000 Nepali workers. Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 450,000, Kuwait around 120,000, and Bahrain and Oman more than 50,000 each. In addition, about 5,000 Nepali are working in Israel, mainly in caregiving and agriculture. The Gulf countries are key destinations for foreign employment for Nepali workers.

The military escalation in West Asia over the past 24 hours has raised serious concerns about the safety of Nepali workers in the region. The rising trend of flying abroad in search of better opportunities and education has been rising in the Himalayan Nation, with a population of less than 30 million. The majority of those flying abroad are youths and the earning age group queuing up at the airport ready to take off, leaving the elderly behind. An estimated 1500 Nepali youths have been departing from the Tribhuvan International Airport to work abroad in the West Asian nations as waged labour in search of a better life and opportunities.

Government Issues Safety Advisories

In the wake of the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a comprehensive advisory to Nepali nationals residing in Israel, Iran, and other countries in West Asia, urging them to remain vigilant amid escalating tensions in the region. The advisory comes in the wake of military escalations, including a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, followed by retaliatory missile strikes by Iran targeting US bases in countries such as the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and Qatar.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Comprehensive Advisory

The ministry has asked all the Nepali citizens in conflict-affected areas to follow local security advisories and adhere strictly to the instructions of competent authorities in Israel, Iran, and other countries. The ministry also asked Nepali nationals to minimise outdoor activities, stay indoors as much as possible, remain alert, and exercise caution. "Avoid unauthorised travel, do not travel without prior authorisation from relevant local authorities. Maintain regular communication, keep in contact with Nepali communities, embassies, and the ministry in Kathmandu," the ministry urged. It also asked Nepali to defer non-essential travel, while those planning to visit Israel or Iran have been strongly advised to postpone their trips until the situation stabilises.

Advisory for Nepalis in UAE

With approximately 700,000 Nepalis residing in the UAE, the embassy has urged caution following missile attacks by Iran on US military bases in the region. Citizens are asked to avoid unnecessary travel and stay in contact with the embassy for support (Tel: +971-508180280). "In the context of the evolving situation in West Asia, Nepali citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates are requested to refrain from unnecessary travel, remain vigilant, and follow the security guidelines and information issued by the UAE government," the embassy said.

Embassy in Doha Issues Notice for Iran

The Embassy of Nepal in Doha, Qatar, has urged Nepalis residing in Iran to travel only after obtaining prior permission from local authorities. The embassy in Doha, which also oversees Iran, made this request through a notice issued on Saturday. "Do not travel without prior approval from the relevant Iranian authorities," the embassy said. The Embassy of Nepal in Doha stated that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia. "Strictly follow the security advisories and instructions issued by Iranian authorities," the embassy said. "Stay indoors as much as possible, remain alert, take necessary precautions, and maintain regular contact with the Nepali community." (ANI)