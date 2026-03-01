NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned US-Israeli strikes on Iran as a 'catastrophic escalation.' Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai also condemned the attacks, highlighting a strike on a girls' school in Minab that resulted in numerous casualties.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, on Saturday, sharply condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling them a " catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression" and warning of the mounting civilian toll.

In a post on X, he said, "Today's military strikes on Iran -- carried out by the United States and Israel -- mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace." Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2026

NYC Mayor Assures Safety of New Yorkers

He added that he is focused on ensuring the safety of New Yorkers, saying he has been in contact with the city's Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. According to Mamdani, proactive measures are being taken, including increased coordination across agencies and enhanced patrols of sensitive locations.

He said, "I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution." Addressing Iranian New Yorkers directly, he said, "Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city -- you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here."

Malala Yousafzai Condemns Strikes

The condemnation came amid a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran on Saturday. Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai strongly condemned the US-Israel strikes on Iran, including an attack on a girls' elementary school in Minab that has led to many casualties.

According to Al Jazeera, more than 50 people were initially reported to be killed in the strike on the girls' elementary school, with the death toll rising to over 80 as rescuers continued searching through rubble. Footage from the scene showed backpacks and schoolbooks scattered among debris.

In a post on X, Malala said, "They were girls who went to school to learn, with hopes and dreams for their future. Today, their lives were brutally cut short. I am heartbroken and appalled by the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, including reports that a girls' school in southern Iran was hit, resulting in the injury and death of many girls. The killing of civilians, especially children, is unconscionable, and I condemn it unequivocally." They were girls who went to school to learn, with hopes and dreams for their future. Today, their lives were brutally cut short. I am heartbroken and appalled by the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, including reports that a girls’ school in southern Iran was hit, resulting in… — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 28, 2026

She called for an end to the escalation of violence across the region and urged all parties to uphold obligations under international law to protect civilians and safeguard schools. She added, "My heart is with the children, families and communities affected by escalation across the region. I stand firmly against violence and the targeting of schools and civilians. I call for the escalation of violence across the region to end. Justice and accountability must follow. All states and parties must uphold their obligations under international law to protect civilians and safeguard schools." (ANI)