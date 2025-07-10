Malaysian model and TV host Lishalliny Kanaran has accused a Hindu priest of sexually assaulting her inside a Sepang temple. The priest, now missing, allegedly molested her under the guise of giving blessings.

Lishalliny Kanaran, an Indian-origin Malaysian model and actress, has accused a Hindu priest of sexually assaulting her inside a temple in Sepang, Malaysia. The incident allegedly happened on July 4 at the Mariamman Temple, when Kanaran visited for prayers and rituals.

She shared her experience publicly on social media after, she said, an investigating officer had warned her against going public.

"If you speak out, it will be your fault. You'll be blamed," the officer allegedly told her, she wrote in her Instagram post.

Refusing to stay silent, Lishalliny said she felt it was her responsibility to expose what happened.

'I froze and I still don't know why'

Kanaran said she had visited the temple before and the same priest would often guide her, as she was new to many rituals. "I appreciated his help," she wrote.

"But that day, he said he had holy water and a protective thread from India. He said he would bless me with them."

The priest allegedly led her to a small office inside the temple. There, he poured a strong-smelling liquid into a bowl of holy water and claimed it was only used for special blessings.

She said the priest kept splashing the water on her face until she could not open her eyes. Then, things took a dark turn.

"He asked me to lift my suit. I refused. He got angry and said my clothes were too tight."

She alleged that he then put his hands inside her blouse and touched her inappropriately.

"My brain knew it was wrong, but I couldn’t move. I couldn’t speak. I froze," she wrote.

"That betrayal, inside a place of worship, cuts the deepest."

Police launch manhunt for the priest

According to Sepang district police chief Norhizam Bahaman, the priest is believed to be an Indian national who was temporarily officiating at the temple.

'His method was to splash holy water on the victim's face and body before molesting her,' said the officer.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the accused, who is reportedly missing since the complaint surfaced.

Who is Lishalliny Kanaran?

Lishalliny Kanaran was crowned Miss Grand Malaysia in 2021. She has represented Malaysia at Miss Grand International 2021 in Thailand, where she was among the top 10 finalists and won the Best National Costume award.

She has participated in beauty pageants since 2019 and placed in the top 5 twice before winning the title.

Outside of pageants, Kanaran is also a television actress and host, and has appeared in Malaysian Tamil-language shows like 'Jeeyum Neeyum' (2023) and the web series 'Thigil' on Astro Vinmeen.

She is also known for her efforts to support education for underprivileged children and had earlier spoken about her desire to work on poverty-related issues.

A call for justice

Lishalliny's decision to come forward has drawn support from many across Malaysia and abroad. Her story has sparked conversations around sexual assault in places of worship, power imbalance, and the importance of speaking out.

She ended her statement saying,

“Am I healed? No. Am I still traumatised? Yes... I'm feeling things I've never felt before. Pain. Rage. Shame. Fear. Confusion. Everything.”