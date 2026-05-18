A couple in southwest China, both professional wrestlers, celebrated their marriage with a staged wrestling bout instead of a traditional ceremony. The unique rule stipulated that the loser of the 'Groom vs. Bride' match would be responsible for all future housework.

A couple in southwest China decided to celebrate their marriage in a novel way by turning it into a professional wrestling bout, with the loser agreeing to perform housework for the rest of their lives. Professional wrestling is a staged fighting show, in contrast to traditional competitive sports. He Yinsheng, a professional wrestler from Zunyi in Guizhou province, and his spouse planned the event in early May at a nearby hotel. The couple built up a wrestling ring in lieu of a conventional wedding stage. A dramatic poster captioned "Groom vs. Bride" was shown on a big screen.

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In a best-of-three match, the newlyweds headed their respective teams. A straightforward rule governing the game was that the losing team would be responsible for doing housework. A variety of high-impact techniques, including as body smashes, takedowns, and close-quarters grappling, were performed by the performers who entered the ring first. Visitors kept a careful eye on the event, with a few kids standing with bowls in their hands.

The bride and groom entered the ring as the festivities came to an end. The bride swiftly gained command of the match with the crowd's support. She deflected the groom's blows and used a shoulder throw to bring him down. She was pronounced the winner by the referee, who also said she would never have to do housekeeping again.

The performance kept the audience interested throughout, even though the routine had been scripted and practiced beforehand. According to He Yinsheng, every performer had received professional training, and the show's safety was the first concern. He continued by saying that because he could not let his wife handle chores, he ultimately had to lose.

He said that when he noticed the budget was exceeding expectations during wedding preparation, the thought struck him. He chose to arrange a wrestling contest rather of paying singers and dancers. Although both families acknowledged that they did not entirely comprehend the couple's decision, his wife endorsed the concept.

The couple did not share details about how they met. He said that the wedding included food and entertainment, which made guests happy to attend, and nearly 300 people came, exceeding their expectations. Additionally, he expressed optimism that the event will help spread awareness of China's professional wrestling industry, which is still a tiny subculture often seen in places like pubs, beer festivals, and yearly corporate events.