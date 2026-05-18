PM Modi's second visit to Sweden reflects deepening strategic convergence in trade, innovation, and defence. He was conferred Sweden's highest honour, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, for strengthening bilateral relations.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George on Sunday (local time) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to Sweden reflects the deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries across sectors ranging from trade and innovation to defence and green transition.

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While briefing reporters in Gothenburg after the European Round Table industry meeting organised by Volvo Group, George said, "This is the Prime Minister's second bilateral visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018, when Sweden hosted the first India-Nordic summit in Stockholm. The 2018 visit laid a solid foundation for India-Nordic relations and India-Sweden bilateral ties under the Innovation Partnership." Highlighting the broadening scope of bilateral engagement, he added, "The current visit reflects the growing strategic convergence between India and Sweden and the importance both countries attach to political and strategic dialogue, trade and investment, innovation-led growth, trusted partnerships to build resilient supply chains, defence cooperation, green transition, sustainability, emerging technologies, digitalisation, and people-to-people ties."

PM Modi Honoured with Royal Order of the Polar Star

George also announced that Prime Minister Modi had been conferred Sweden's prestigious Royal Order of the Polar Star Commander Grand Cross in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations. "In a special gesture for Prime Minister Modi's leadership in building India-Sweden relationship, the Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross was conferred upon Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Describing the significance of the award, George added, "It is among Sweden's oldest and most distinguished honours, conferred upon foreign dignitaries and heads of government in recognition of exceptional public service and contribution towards strengthening relations with Sweden."

'An Honour for 140 Crore Indians': PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that being conferred with Sweden's highest honour, the 'Order of the Polar Star', was not merely a personal recognition but an honour for the "140 crore people of India" and for all those who have contributed to strengthening India-Sweden relations. Addressing the CEO Round Table during the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) meeting in Gothenburg, PM Modi said, "Some time ago, I was conferred with Sweden's highest honour- the Order of the Polar Star. This is not merely an honour for me. It is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. It is also an honour for all our friends in Sweden who have enriched India-Sweden relations."

Award Cements Rising Diplomatic Footprint

The Prime Minister made the remarks while highlighting the growing partnership between India and Sweden, as both countries decided to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a Strategic Partnership amid efforts to deepen cooperation in innovation, sustainability and industry. Earlier on Sunday, adding another monumental accolade to his global portfolio, PM Narendra Modi was conferred Sweden's prestigious "Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross", the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a foreign head of government.

The exceptional award was presented during the Prime Minister's visit to Sweden and marks the 31st international honour received by the Indian Prime Minister from a foreign country. The "Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross" is regarded as Sweden's highest recognition for foreign dignitaries and heads of government. This ultimate token of appreciation acknowledges PM Modi's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation between India and Sweden across trade, innovation, technology and sustainability. With this recognition, PM Modi joins a select group of global leaders to have received one of Sweden's most distinguished state honours, cementing New Delhi's rising diplomatic footprint and enduring partnership with Stockholm. (ANI)