A Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Greenwood, in the US state of Indiana, was vandalised in what Hindu American groups are calling a hate crime. According to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the incident happened on the night of August 11, Tuesday, and was allegedly carried out by pro-Khalistan separatists. Images shared by HAF on X show the temple walls covered in anti-India and anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi graffiti. The group said such attacks are a known tactic of pro-Khalistan activists and warned that slurs against American Hindus fuel hate.

Fourth temple attack in less than a year

Hindu American Foundation has said that this is the fourth time in less than a year that a Hindu temple in the United States has been targeted. In September 2023, the BAPS temple in Melville, New York, was spray-painted with anti-India slogans. Nine days later, a temple near Sacramento, California, was vandalised. In December 2023, the Newark temple in California was also attacked. Earlier in March this year, an iconic Hindu temple in Southern California was desecrated with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti. The officials of BAPS in US shared the incident details on X, stressing that they will 'never let hate take root' and that compassion and peace shall prevail. BAPS Public Affairs' X post read, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

On the latest hate crime in the US's BAPS temple, the Hindu American Foundation has urged the elected officials to go beyond 'empty condemnations' and ensure the attackers are punished.