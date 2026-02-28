Following US-Israel military strikes in Iran, Indian embassies in Tel Aviv and Amman issued advisories. Nationals in Israel were asked to be cautious, while tourists in Jordan were urged to leave the country immediately.

As Israel and the US carried out joint military strikes in Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday issued an advisory calling for all Indian nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy wrote, "All Indian nationals should remain in proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in"

The advisory noted that the Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary. ADVISORY In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. 2. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions… pic.twitter.com/SBWmNLgIsS — India in Israel (@indemtel) February 28, 2026

Advisory Issued for Indians in Jordan

Also on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Jordan issued an advisory in the wake of Israeli strikes into Iran, calling Indian nationals and tourists to exercise utmost caution and leave the country immediately before commercial flight operations are disrupted.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy called for Indian nationals and tourists to exercise utmost caution and follow advisories issued by local authorities. It also issued a number to contact the embassy in the case of exigency- 00962-770 422 276. In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. All Indian tourists in Jordan are further advised to leave the country… — India in Jordan (@IndiainJordan) February 28, 2026

Details of Israel-US Strikes on Iran Emerge

Israel has launched a preventive missile attack against Iran on Saturday, as reported by TPS. Citizens have been advised to seek shelter as the IDF said that sirens were sounded across the nation as a proactive alert for the possibility of missiles being launched towards the country.

TPS further noted that Defence Minsiter Israel Katz announced that the preemptive strikes against Iran came to remove threats to the country. The Israeli Defence Force called on the public to stay in proximity to protected spaces.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a security source confirmed to Walla that the United States is also involved in the strikes.

As per the Jerusalem Post, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a "secure location", according to an Iranian official who confirmed to Reuters.

Iranian State Media also reported explosions in the capital city of Tehran. (ANI)