Israel and the United States launch strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory missile attacks. The IDF says it is intercepting threats as sirens sound across Israel and tensions surge across the region.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Saturday after the Israel Defense Forces said missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, shortly after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted multiple Iranian cities. The rapidly unfolding situation has raised fears of a wider regional conflict, with leaders in Washington and Jerusalem defending the operation while urging their citizens to brace for further developments.

Explosions Reported Across Iran After Joint Strikes

The military campaign began with coordinated strikes by United States and Israel on several locations in Iran. According to Iran’s Fars news agency, explosions were heard in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah, as well as in the capital Tehran.

Columns of smoke were seen rising over parts of the city, while Iranian state television reported that President Pezeshkian was “safe and sound.” Witnesses described dramatic scenes as missiles were spotted in the sky.

"I saw with my own eyes two Tomahawk missiles flying horizontally toward targets," an office worker told AFP on condition of anonymity. "At first we heard a dull noise and thought it was a fighter jet."

Iran’s health ministry dispatched ambulances following the blasts, though there was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

Iran Fires Missiles Toward Israel

Soon after the strikes began, Israel said it detected retaliatory launches from Iran.

The Israeli military said: "A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel."

Sirens sounded in several areas, and the military urged residents to remain in protected spaces. Officials warned that the defense system may not intercept every threat.

In a later statement, the military added: "An additional barrage of missiles was launched towards the State of Israel."

Authorities asked the public to follow instructions from the Home Front Command as air defense systems worked to intercept incoming threats.

Trump Announces Major Military Operation, Warns of Possible US Casualties

US President Donald Trump confirmed the operation in a video address, saying Washington had launched a large-scale attack aimed at dismantling Iran’s military capabilities and missile infrastructure.

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally -- again -- obliterated. We're going to annihilate their navy," Trump said.

He also warned Americans that the operation could come at a cost.

"The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties," Trump said.

Addressing Iranians directly, he called on the country’s forces to surrender and urged citizens to take control of their government once the operation concludes.

"When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take." "This will be probably your only chance for generations," Trump said. "The hour of your freedom is at hand."

Trump justified the strikes by saying the objective was to eliminate threats posed by Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

He also warned civilians inside Iran:

"Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere."

Netanyahu Defends Operation Against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the operation, saying Iran’s leadership posed an existential threat and must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

In a separate address to Israelis, he emphasised national unity and preparedness as the operation unfolds.

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, a short time ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran."

He added: "Together we will stand, together we will fight and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."

Netanyahu also called on citizens to follow emergency guidance in the days ahead as Israel continues what he referred to as Operation "The Roar of the Lion."

Airspace Closures and Regional Tensions Rise

As the strikes and retaliation unfolded, Iran, Iraq and Israel closed their airspaces to civilian traffic. US embassies in Qatar and Bahrain advised American citizens to take shelter.

The escalation comes after weeks of rising tensions and a large US military buildup in the region, including the deployment of major naval assets. Talks between Washington and Tehran over nuclear issues had taken place just days earlier, adding another layer of complexity to the rapidly evolving crisis.

For now, both sides appear braced for further exchanges, with civilians across the region on high alert as the situation continues to develop.