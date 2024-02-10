Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    41-year-old Indian-origin man dies after being assaulted on Washington street

    An Indian-origin executive in Virginia died in the US after allegedly being struck on the head during an altercation outside a Washington restaurant on February 2. The man was identified as Vivek Chander Taneja, who worked as an executive in Virginia.

    A 41-year-old Indian-origin man died in the United States after he was allegedly hit on his head during an altercation.  The altercation outside a restaurant in downtown Washington on February 2 occurred at about 2am (US local time), according to a police report. This is the seventh instance of an Indian American being slain in the US this year.

    The individual was identified as Virginia-based executive Vivek Chander Taneja.

    Following the cops' response to claims of an attack, the incident became public knowledge. When they got there, they discovered the man was seriously hurt. After being taken to the hospital, he passed away on February 7 from his wounds.

    Taneja's death was also declared a "homicide," according to the authorities. The culprit was seen on a neighboring CCTV camera, but no arrests were made in this case. Subsequently, the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying and tracking down the culprit.

    According to the police, anybody with information leading to the identification and conviction of the individual or people accountable for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia might get a prize of up to $25,000.

    Earlier this week, an Indian student was left bleeding from his nose and mouth after he was attacked by robbers in Chicago. Syed Mazahir Ali, who family lives in Hyderabad, was seen in a video pleading for help following the attack. 

    Five Indian-origin students were reported dead in the US this year.  In wake of the deaths, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti reassured that the US is committed to make sure it remains safe destination for Indian students.

