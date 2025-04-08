user
user icon

'Touched thighs, butt': Indian-origin man arrested for sexually assaulting woman passenger on plane in US

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested for sexually assaulting a female passenger on a flight. The accused has been identified as Bhavesh Kumar Dahiyabhai Shukla.

'Touched thighs, butt': Indian-origin man arrested for sexually assaulting woman passenger on plane in US shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested for sexually assaulting a female passenger on a flight. The accused has been identified as Bhavesh Kumar Dahiyabhai Shukla.

Montana Federal Prosecutor Kurt Alme stated that Bhavesh Kumar is accused of “abusive sexual contact” during a flight from Montana to Texas.

36-year-old Shukla will appear in court on April 17. He was arrested in New Jersey and has agreed to go to Montana to face the charges.

Reports say Shukla committed a lewd act with a woman passenger on the plane. The woman informed her husband via text message. Following this, her husband filed a complaint.

Also read: 'Victory of all state govts': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict on Governor assent to bills as 'historic'

In an affidavit presented in Montana Federal Court, FBI Special Agent Chad McIven stated that the incident occurred on January 26 during a flight.

McIven stated that the victim told the FBI that Shukla initially "touched her thighs, buttocks, and lower back." He stopped after she protested.

The complaint filed with the airport police states that Shukla "rubbed" the woman's thighs, genitals after returning from the bathroom.

Also read: Scammed in the name of stardom: Bengaluru mom loses Rs 2.9 lakh chasing fake child modelling gig

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Bring back the king!': Nepal rocked by mass protests for Hindu Rashtra and royal rule (WATCH) ddr

'Bring back the king!': Nepal rocked by mass protests for Hindu Rashtra and royal rule (WATCH)

Trump's tariffs trigger stock market chaos was Nostradamus warning us all along? ddr

Trump's tariffs trigger stock market chaos—was Nostradamus warning us all along?

'World's first de-extinction': Dire wolves howl again, back after 12,500 years of extinction (WATCH) shk

'World's first de-extinction': Dire wolves howl again, back after 12,500 years of extinction (WATCH)

'Will fight till the end': China decries Trump's 50% tariff threat, calls them 'unilateral bullying practice' shk

'Will fight till the end': China decries Trump's 50% tariff threat, calls them 'unilateral bullying practice'

'We're not looking at that': Trump rules out "pause" on tariffs during negotiations shk

'We're not looking at that': Trump rules out "pause" on tariffs during negotiations

Recent Stories

Become a Tea Taster Career Scope Salary Courses and Eligibility iwh

Career: Earn Lakhs Sipping Tea, Become a Pro Tea Taster

Karnataka Dy Chief Minister Shivakumar directs officials to prevent flow of sewage water into Bengaluru lakes dmn

Karnataka Dy Chief Minister Shivakumar directs officials to prevent flow of sewage water into Bengaluru lakes

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Madhya Pradesh peon checks university papers in professor's absence, gets Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH)

best up government colleges after 12th admission courses fees iwh

Top 5 Govt Colleges in UP After 12th: Admission, Courses, and Fees

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on ATG

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on

Recent Videos

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Video Icon
'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon