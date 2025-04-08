'Touched thighs, butt': Indian-origin man arrested for sexually assaulting woman passenger on plane in US

Read Full Article

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested for sexually assaulting a female passenger on a flight. The accused has been identified as Bhavesh Kumar Dahiyabhai Shukla.

Montana Federal Prosecutor Kurt Alme stated that Bhavesh Kumar is accused of “abusive sexual contact” during a flight from Montana to Texas.

36-year-old Shukla will appear in court on April 17. He was arrested in New Jersey and has agreed to go to Montana to face the charges.

Reports say Shukla committed a lewd act with a woman passenger on the plane. The woman informed her husband via text message. Following this, her husband filed a complaint.

In an affidavit presented in Montana Federal Court, FBI Special Agent Chad McIven stated that the incident occurred on January 26 during a flight.

McIven stated that the victim told the FBI that Shukla initially "touched her thighs, buttocks, and lower back." He stopped after she protested.

The complaint filed with the airport police states that Shukla "rubbed" the woman's thighs, genitals after returning from the bathroom.

