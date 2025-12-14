An Indian travel vlogger’s unsettling experience in Italy has ignited widespread outrage on social media, after he revealed that he was sexually harassed while hitchhiking in the foreign country.

Paramvir was travelling through Italy and attempting to hitch a ride to the city of Trento. Standing along the roadside with a cardboard sign boldly marked “TRENTO” in red letters, he encountered a potential lift from a local motorist.

In his video titled “Sxually Harassed while Hitchhiking in Italy!”*, Paramvir narrates the incident using an AI-generated recreation. Recalling the shocking moment, he says, “A terrible moment happened for the first time in my life!” The driver allegedly demanded a sexual favour in exchange for dropping him at his destination. Startled and distressed, Paramvir immediately refused, choosing to prioritise his safety before moving on and continuing his travel vlog.

'You can't imagine what happened.. I can't even tell what he asked me on camera…', Paramvir can be heard saying in the video.

The incident has sparked intense discussion online, with viewers expressing anger, concern and solidarity, while also raising serious questions about traveller safety and the darker realities that can lurk behind seemingly spontaneous journeys.