Two young students from Punjab were shot dead in Edmonton, Canada, in a chilling incident that has left their families and villages shattered. The victims have been identified as Gurdeep Singh (27), a resident of Bareh village, and Ranveer Singh (18) from Uddat Saidewala village, both in the Budhlada subdivision of Mansa district. The two had travelled to Canada at different times to pursue higher education.

While Gurdeep had already completed his studies and was awaiting his work permit, Ranveer had only recently begun his academic journey. According to family members, the duo was on their way to join friends at a party when they were gunned down.

Gurdeep’s friend, Arshdeep Singh, broke the news to the families, informing them that Gurdeep and Ranveer were killed after gunshots were fired at their car. The attack has sparked panic and outrage within the Punjabi diaspora in Canada.

Sources said Canadian police have rounded up several other Punjabi youths for questioning as investigations continue.

Back home, a pall of gloom descended over the Budhlada villages as news of the killings reached the families. Mourning relatives and villagers gathered at the victims’ homes.