A 19-year-old Indian girl’s trip to Goa took a horrifying turn when several men allegedly harassed her, mistaking her for a foreign tourist. The men reportedly made vulgar remarks and lewd offers, asking her “how much” she charges.

The young woman, Soumya Khanna, who was reportedly visiting Goa on vacation, managed to record the encounter and later posted the video on her Instagram handle. The caption read: “And before anyone asks “what were you wearing?” — a fully covered shirt and pants. Still didn’t help.” The disturbing footage — now viral on social media — shows several men following her and making obscene comments.

“How much?”, a man can be heard asking. “Where are you from?, Are you Indian or foreigner?” Other men asked the woman thinking she might be a foreign tourist.

Netizens react

The video has ignited outrage online, with many users condemning the incident and calling out the harassment that plagues popular tourist spots.

A user wrote, “The problem is not Goa or Delhi, it's MEN”. Another commented, “Was planning a solo Goa trip but nvm thanks.”

A third user expressed disappointment and wrote, “Huh! I have a sister, she is 6! It breaks my heart to realise that she will be undergoing similar things! Hope the world changes!”