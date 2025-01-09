Indian YouTuber's Russian wife harassed at Udaipur's City Palace, his reaction goes viral (WATCH)

YouTuber Mithilesh Backpacker shares disturbing experience of harassment at Udaipur's City Palace, which shows security concerns for women and foreign tourists in India, amidst similar past incidents.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 8:23 PM IST

YouTuber Mithilesh Backpacker recently shared a disturbing experience that unfolded during a visit to Udaipur's City Palace with his Russian wife, Lisa, and their two-year-old son.

As Mithilesh recorded a moment with his wife, a man in the vicinity made a derogatory remark, saying "6,000 INR." The phrase, often used in sexually-coloured jokes, was particularly disgraceful in this context. Mithilesh immediately confronted the individual, threatening to call the police. However, the harasser denied making the comment, sparking a heated exchange.

The incident didn't occur in isolation. Mithilesh claimed that the men had been following them and making off-colour remarks throughout their visit to the City Palace. When he reported the incident to the palace security, they surprisingly advised him not to involve the police.

Mithilesh expressed his frustration and disappointment with India's security situation for women and the prevailing attitudes. "I was with my wife, and how can people behave in this manner? It was very shocking and very shameful for me," he said. His experience undermines his efforts to promote Indian tourism, showcasing the country's beauty and safety.

Unfortunately, Mithilesh's experience is not an isolated incident. There have been numerous reports of harassment against foreign tourists in India. In 2018, a Belgian tourist was forced to leave India within 24 hours after being harassed by several individuals in New Delhi. Another incident in Jaipur involved an auto driver inappropriately touching a female foreign tourist, sparking widespread outrage.

