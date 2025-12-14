At least 10 people were killed after a shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, triggering a massive emergency response. Videos from the scene have surfaced as police detained suspects and Australian leaders called the incident shocking.

Ten people were dead after a shooting Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach, police told AFP, without saying if that toll includes a shooter.

National broadcaster ABC reported that one of the shooters was among the dead and that 12 additional people were wounded.

Multiple shots were reported at Sydney's Bondi Beach, prompting a large police and emergency response. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and take shelter. Two individuals have been taken into custody, and several patients are receiving on-site treatment, with some transported to local hospitals.

Emergency Response Underway

Australian emergency workers said Sunday they had rushed eight people to hospitals after a shooting at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach.

"We can just let you know that we have treated multiple people on the scene and at this stage taken eight people to different Sydney hospitals," a spokesperson for the New South Wales ambulance service told AFP.

No figures were immediately available for any fatalities.

Witness Reports ‘Two Shooters in Black’

A British tourist told AFP he saw "two shooters in black" after gunfire broke out Sunday at Australia's famed Bondi Beach, with officials reporting two people in detention and multiple injuries.

"There was a shooting, two shooters in black with semi-automatic rifles," Timothy Brant-Coles told AFP from the Sydney tourist hotspot, reporting multiple people had been shot and wounded.

Australian PM Calls Shooting ‘Shocking and Distressing’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a shooting Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach was "shocking and distressing".

"Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected," Albanese said in a statement shared by his office.

"I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the (New South Wales) Police," he said.

