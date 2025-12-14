Israeli leaders condemned a terror attack on a Chanukah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach where gunmen killed and wounded multiple people. President Isaac Herzog called it a 'vile' attack, with other officials linking it to rising antisemitism.

Israeli leaders strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a Chanukah celebration in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, which left multiple people dead and wounded at the Bondi Beach event.

According to Australian reports, two gunmen opened fire on a menorah-lighting celebration at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach, attended by around 2,000 people. Numerous people were killed or injured.

President Herzog Calls Attack 'Vile'

Speaking at a ceremony honoring immigrant contributions to Israel, President Isaac Herzog called the attack "vile" and expressed solidarity with the victims. "At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Chanukah on Bondi Beach," Herzog said. "Our hearts go out to them. The heart of the entire nation of Israel misses a beat at this very moment. As we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them and we pray for those who lost their lives. We send our warmest strength from Jerusalem."

Herzog also urged the Australian government to act against rising antisemitism, warning of "the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society."

Ministers Blame Rising Antisemitism

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the attack "murderous" and linked it to years of antisemitic incitement in Australia. "These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realized today," Sa'ar tweeted. He added that the Australian government, "which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses."

Energy Minister Eli Cohen extended condolences and underscored the need to fight antisemitism worldwide. "We stand with the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia, in its difficult times, sending condolences to the murdered and praying for the recovery of the wounded," Cohen said. "Sadly, antisemitism in the world is raising its head, gaining backing from weak leaders who succumb to terror and collaborate with false campaigns against Israel. We must fight antisemitism with an iron fist and by all means."