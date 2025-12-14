President Zelenskyy reports widespread power outages from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. While repair efforts are underway, Ukraine is preparing for high-level diplomatic meetings with US and EU partners to seek a dignified peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without electricity, heating and water, even as Kyiv prepares for crucial diplomatic engagements with the United States and European partners aimed at ending the war.

Russia's Intensified Attacks on Energy Grid

In a series of posts on social media, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian emergency and utility services have been working continuously since Friday to restore basic services after fresh Russian strikes. "The situation remains difficult - hundreds of thousands of families are still without electricity in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipro regions," he said, thanking workers involved in repair efforts.

Zelenskyy added that Russian attacks continued overnight, leaving civilians wounded. "Russia is dragging out the war and seeks to inflict as much harm as possible on our people," he said.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia carried out an intense wave of attacks over the past week alone. "In total, the Russians launched more than 1,500 attack drones, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles of various types against Ukraine this week. Just one week," Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv Prepares for Crucial Diplomatic Engagements

Despite the ongoing strikes, Zelenskyy said Ukraine remains committed to pursuing peace through diplomacy. "Ukraine needs peace on dignified terms, and we are ready to work as constructively as possible," he said, adding that the coming days would be focused on diplomatic efforts. "It is critically important that it delivers results."

High-Level Talks in US and Europe

In an earlier statement, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is preparing for a series of high-level meetings with the United States and European countries in the coming days, with Berlin set to host several key discussions. "We are currently preparing for meetings with the U.S. side and our European friends in the coming days. Berlin will host many events," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov would brief him and the negotiating team on contacts already held, while military and security officials would work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. "General Hnatov and representatives of Ukraine's defense and security sector will be working on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, for Ukrainians," he said.

"At the same time, Ukrainian government officials continue discussions with the United States and Europe on the real recovery and real development of Ukraine after the war," he added.

Zelenskyy said a key part of the diplomatic effort would include meetings with envoys of US President Donald Trump, along with discussions with European leaders on a political agreement to end the war. "Most importantly, I will be meeting with envoys of President Trump, and there will also be meetings with our European partners, with many leaders, concerning the foundation of peace - a political agreement to end the war," he said in an X post.

He stressed that Ukraine is seeking a dignified peace and firm guarantees against future aggression. "We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified, and to secure a guarantee - above all, that Russia will not return to Ukraine for a third invasion," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine Sanctions Russian Maritime Fleet

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine imposed a major new round of sanctions targeting Russia's maritime vessels, with restrictions coming into force against nearly 700 vessels used to finance Moscow's war effort, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the latest measures focus on a large segment of Russia's fleet that transports oil and other energy resources, generating revenue to sustain the war against Ukraine. He described the move as the most extensive sanctions package Ukraine has introduced so far against tankers and other vessels linked to Russia's aggression. (ANI)