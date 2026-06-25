An Indian man from Bihar has sparked an online conversation after sharing a candid comparison between everyday life in his home state and life in the United States, highlighting how perceptions of comfort, success, and luxury can change across borders.

An Indian man from Bihar has sparked an online conversation after sharing a candid comparison between everyday life in his home state and life in the United States, highlighting how perceptions of comfort, success, and luxury can change across borders.

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Arham Ishteyak, who recently relocated to the US, took to Instagram to reflect on the striking differences he has experienced since moving abroad. In a viral post titled "Average life in Bihar vs average life in the USA," he described how the same individual can appear to be living entirely different realities depending on where they reside.

"Same person... completely different reality," he wrote.

In the video, Ishteyak explained that many people back home often assume his life is fully "set" because he has a stable job, owns the latest iPhone, travels regularly, and dresses well. However, he stressed that these markers of success are not extraordinary in the United States but rather part of everyday life for many residents.

"But literally, this is the average life here, average life. This is the life of the average people here," he said.

He further added, "It can go far beyond this; we can reach far above this, but this is the literal average life here."

The video quickly gained traction on social media, resonating with members of the Indian diaspora and triggering broader discussions about living standards, development, and societal priorities.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “As conscious citizens, we need to focus on the quality of life and social development rather than casteism and divisions in society.”

When the American Dream Comes at a Cost

The debate around life in the United States has also been fueled by another viral story involving an Indian-origin couple who revealed the hidden financial burden behind their pursuit of the so-called "American Dream."

The couple, who moved to the US at the age of 22, shared on their Instagram page @moneyharmony123 that they have accumulated a staggering $850,000 (approximately Rs 8.4 crore) in debt through mortgages, loans, and credit card obligations.

According to the couple, the debt did not emerge overnight. Instead, it grew gradually as they pursued what appeared to be normal milestones of success. A well-paying job, home ownership, a better car, kitchen renovations, vacations, and even an investment property all seemed like sensible decisions at the time.