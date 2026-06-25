What unfolded when a motorist met a bear on a Russian roadside? A viral clip shows a tense yet calm exchange, leaving viewers amazed. The unusual feeding moment has sparked debate about wildlife encounters and human risk.

A viral video from Russia has captured global attention after a motorist stopped on a roadside to hand‑feed a large brown bear.

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The footage begins with the man stepping out of his car as the bear approaches. The animal waits patiently, anticipating food, while the motorist checks inside his vehicle.

Calm Exchange On Roadside

The man then places packaged food items on the ground. The bear calmly takes the offering before returning to the forest.

Viewers noted the unusual composure of the animal, which showed no aggression during the encounter. The video has been widely shared across platforms, sparking both fascination and concern.

Debate Over Safety

While many praised the calmness of the moment, others raised questions about the risks of feeding wild animals. Wildlife experts often warn against such interactions, stressing that they can endanger both humans and animals.

The clip has nonetheless gone viral, with audiences captivated by the rare sight of a bear waiting patiently for food from a human.