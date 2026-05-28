A disturbing video from the United States has gone viral on social media, showing an Indian couple being subjected to blatant racist abuse by a stranger who allegedly told them to “go back to India.”

A disturbing video from the United States has gone viral on social media, showing an Indian couple being subjected to blatant racist abuse by a stranger who allegedly told them to “go back to India.” The exact location and date of the incident remain unverified, but the clip has sparked outrage among Indian-origin communities and NRIs online, many claiming such hostility is becoming increasingly common in parts of the US.

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The video captures a tense interaction between the Indian couple and a man, believed to be sitting inside his car, who first asked whether they were Indian. The stranger then questioned them about whether India or the US was “better.”

Despite the uncomfortable situation, the couple remained remarkably calm and polite throughout the exchange. When the husband explained that their family lived in India, the stranger aggressively questioned why they were living in the US if India was “so good.”

“To explore the world,” the man replied calmly.

“No, we don't want you here. You gotta go home,” the stranger said before escalating the abuse. “Get the f*uk out of my country,” he shouted, while the Indian man chose not to react.

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The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with several NRI channels and Indian-origin users condemning the hateful behavior.

Social media users widely praised the couple for maintaining composure in the face of open racism. At the same time, many argued that silence and restraint often embolden such behaviour.

A user wrote, “These kind of incidents are up in real world in North Texas. If it happens to you or anyone you know or in your vicinity - DO REPORT it to authorities. Have hate incident recorded on your side & give it to cops. Inaction emboldens bullies!!”

The controversy has also drawn attention to a growing trend of social media influencers allegedly creating provocative anti-Indian content for engagement and virality. The account that posted this particular clip, a verified handle identified as @AyTone4th, reportedly describes himself as a music producer.

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The same individual had earlier posted another controversial video in which he walked into an Indian restaurant and mockingly asked for “cow poo,” triggering backlash online.

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