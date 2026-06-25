Following powerful earthquakes in Caracas, Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez thanked world leaders for their solidarity. Nations including Mexico, Ecuador, and Brazil have offered rescue teams, medical aid, and humanitarian assistance.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has expressed gratitude to several world leaders after two powerful earthquakes struck the Caracas region on Wednesday (local time), triggering building collapses and prompting an international outpouring of support and offers of humanitarian assistance.

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The messages came after leaders across Latin America and beyond pledged rescue teams, medical personnel, humanitarian aid, and emergency assistance to Venezuela.

International Pledges of Support

Mexico's Offer of Solidarity

In a post on X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said, "Our solidarity with the people of Venezuela. The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with the government of the brother country, and I have already instructed the preparation of the necessary aid. For now, they have requested support with specialised personnel in rescue and health. Mexico is always and will be in solidarity."

Responding to the offer, Rodriguez said, "I express my gratitude to the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, and to the Government of the United Mexican States for the message of solidarity and the offer of support to the Venezuelan people. Through the Foreign Ministry and the Emergency Response General Staff, the necessary coordinations will be carried out to receive and channel such important assistance. I receive this message with gratitude, and I value the expression of solidarity and cooperation toward the people of Venezuela at this time." https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2070001055673336164

Ecuador Pledges Humanitarian Aid

In a post on X, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said, "All my solidarity with the brother people of Venezuela. I have arranged for the immediate sending of humanitarian aid to address this emergency. Ecuador will respond with the speed and commitment that this moment demands because, despite the enormous differences, humanity must always guide the actions of a leader."

Rodriguez replied, "Venezuela thanks President Noboa and the Government of Ecuador for their message of solidarity, as well as for the offer of humanitarian assistance in the face of the tragedy that occurred today. We value the expression of respect and cooperation toward our people in these moments of difficulty. In minutes we will provide a new update on the care and response efforts deployed in response to the seismic events recorded today." https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2069999838188454158

Dominican Republic to Send Specialised Teams

In a post on X, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader revealed that he had spoken directly with Rodriguez, stating, "I have just spoken with the interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, to express to her, on behalf of the Dominican people and Government, our deepest solidarity in the face of the tragedy caused by the devastating earthquake."

He added, "Tomorrow, in the early hours, specialised teams for search, rescue, and emergency care from our Armed Forces will depart for Venezuela to support the efforts being carried out by the Venezuelan authorities."

In response, Rodriguez said, "I thank the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, for the call and the offer of support to the Venezuelan people in the face of the tragedy caused by the earthquakes that occurred on June 24." She added, "I deeply value this gesture of solidarity and cooperation, which reflects the ties of respect and friendship between our countries. On behalf of the people of Venezuela, I receive with gratitude this gesture of solidarity." https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2069989417700213184

Brazil to Assess Assistance Measures

In a post on X, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had instructed Brazilian authorities to assess assistance measures for Venezuela. "I became aware, with great concern and dismay, of the impacts caused by the earthquake that struck Venezuela this Wednesday (24). I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assess, together with the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas, the situation in the country and the measures of assistance that Brazil can adopt."

He added, "I reaffirm our determination to support the government of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in the recovery of affected areas of this sister nation, whose people have given proof of great resilience in the face of adversities."

Rodriguez responded, "We receive with deep gratitude the message from President @LulaOficial and the disposition of the Government of Brazil to accompany our people. We value this gesture of solidarity and brotherhood between our peoples, reaffirming the bonds of cooperation and friendship that unite us." https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2069987950604017994

El Salvador Offers Rescuers and Supplies

In a post on X, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced, "At this moment, we have offered assistance to the Government of Venezuela through our Foreign Ministry." "300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies, are ready to depart for Caracas."

Thanking Bukele, Rodriguez said, "I thank President Nayib Bukele for his offer of support to the people of Venezuela for rescue efforts and primary care in response to the earthquakes that occurred on June 24." She added, "I have instructed the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry to immediately coordinate the necessary mechanisms with the Salvadoran authorities, through the Coordination Room for Emergency Care, in accordance with the requirements defined by the General Staff that I have activated today. The solidarity between our peoples is an invaluable force in moments like these." https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2069984151223038148

US and Other Nations Express Support

From the United States, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, in a post on X, said, "The US stands with the Venezuelan people in the aftermath of this evening's devastating earthquakes. We're in touch with the authorities and mobilizing assistance. May God bless our Venezuelan friends at this difficult moment. !Fuerza Venezuela! !Estamos con Ustedes!" https://x.com/DeputySecState/status/2069972012911489521

Additional messages of support came from the Government of Chile, whose Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, said, "The Government of Chile expresses its solidarity with the Government and the people of Venezuela for the earthquake that affected that country. Chile expresses its willingness to provide humanitarian and rescue assistance."

In a post on X, Honduran President Nasry Asfura stated, "With profound feelings of solidarity, we stand alongside the Venezuelan people during this difficult time." He added, "The people and Government of Honduras send a message of strength to the affected families and communities, and raise their prayers for consolation, hope, and swift recovery."

Argentina's government, in a statement issued by the Office of President Javier Milei, expressed its "deepest solidarity with the Venezuelan people" and said the country was prepared to collaborate with any humanitarian assistance that may be required. The statement added, "Beyond any differences that may exist between our governments, President Javier G. Milei extends his hand in solidarity to the Venezuelan people in the face of a natural catastrophe that demands a reaction from the entire international community."

In a post on X, former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe Velez also posted a brief message, saying, "All my solidarity with the people of Venezuela."

The wave of international support comes as Venezuelan authorities continue emergency response operations following two powerful earthquakes that struck the Caracas area, causing significant damage and prompting rescue efforts across affected regions. (ANI)