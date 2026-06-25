Just over a year after joining the tech giant Google, 23-year-old Aashna Doshi made a surprising move that many would hesitate to consider; she walked away from her coveted role to build an AI startup of her own.

Just over a year after joining the tech giant Google, 23-year-old Aashna Doshi made a surprising move that many would hesitate to consider; she walked away from her coveted role to build an AI startup of her own. The Indian-origin software engineer opened up about the decision that changed the course of her career. According to Doshi, the prospect of spending years wondering “what if?” felt far more daunting than leaving behind the stability and prestige that came with working at one of the world's most sought-after companies.

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While studying at Georgia Tech, Doshi received a full-time job offer from the company even before graduating. However, the role was based in California, while she was determined to begin her professional journey in New York City.

Instead of taking the safer route, Doshi declined the offer. The risk eventually paid off when she secured another position at Google that allowed her to work from New York, exactly where she wanted to be.

But even after landing the role she had worked so hard to secure, Doshi found herself increasingly drawn toward pursuits beyond her day-to-day engineering responsibilities.

Alongside her work at Google, she co-founded a podcast, initially as a passion project. Over time, the venture evolved into something much bigger. It exposed her to content creation, meaningful conversations, community building, and a broader world of ideas that extended far beyond software development.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transformed industries and opened new possibilities, Doshi recognised an opportunity; rather than contributing to a small component of a massive organisation, she wanted to build something from the ground up.

In May, she left Google to focus entirely on Bounty, an AI-powered startup she is building alongside her podcast co-founder. The platform is designed to help businesses complete tasks such as recruitment, outreach and lead generation through a results-driven model.

The move has not come without challenges. Bounty remains in its early stages and is yet to generate revenue, leaving Doshi to navigate the uncertainties that often accompany startup life.