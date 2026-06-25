A woman's tour of her luxurious Dubai apartment has gone viral online after she revealed breathtaking marina views, premium amenities, and the eye-catching rent she pays for the waterfront residence.

A woman's tour of her luxurious Dubai apartment has gone viral online after she revealed breathtaking marina views, premium amenities, and the eye-catching rent she pays for the waterfront residence. Nitika Mehta recently shared a video showcasing her fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in Dubai, offering followers an inside look at a home that overlooks the marina and delivers panoramic views of yachts, beach sunsets, and the iconic Ain Dubai.

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The video takes viewers through a spacious living room and bedroom, both designed to maximise the spectacular waterfront scenery. The apartment also features two washrooms, a walk-in closet, a fully equipped kitchen, and a separate utility area, adding to its upscale appeal.

The balcony stands out as Nitika's favourite spot. Overlooking the sea and offering uninterrupted views of Ain Dubai, it serves as the perfect place to unwind after a long day.

“Sunsets here make me forget about the rent for a few minutes,” she said in the video.

Residents of the residential cluster enjoy access to a range of premium facilities, including a swimming pool, gym, and squash courts.

Nitika also highlighted a significant advantage of living in the Emaar-developed property. The apartment is “chiller free,” meaning tenants are not required to pay separate air-conditioning charges.

While the residence came fully furnished, Nitika revealed that she and her family added their own personal touches to transform the space into a warm and familiar home. Several decorative items were brought from Gurgaon, helping preserve a sense of connection to their roots.

The most talked-about detail, however, was the rent. Nitika disclosed that the apartment costs 120,000 AED annually, roughly Rs 31 lakh per year or about Rs 2.6 lakh every month.

Reflecting on the journey from house hunting to settling in, she wrote, “A month ago, this was just another apartment we were viewing. Today, it’s home.”

“After looking at what felt like half of Dubai, we finally found a place that felt right - big windows, marina views, beach sunsets, and enough natural light to convince us we have our lives together,” she added.

Nitika further revealed that the apartment was so comprehensively furnished that her family was “literally unboxing brand-new spoons, cutlery and coasters” on move-in day.

She said it was the gradual addition of meaningful personal belongings and treasured items from Gurgaon that helped transform the elegant waterfront apartment from merely another rental property into a place they could truly call home.