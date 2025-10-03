CEO of Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS) India, Dr SN Sharma, in his oral intervention, highlighted Pakistan's treatment of Hindu minorities, urging the global community to hold Islamabad accountable for persistent rights violations.

At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the CEO of Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS) India, Dr SN Sharma, in his oral intervention, highlighted Pakistan's treatment of Hindu minorities, urging the global community to hold Islamabad accountable for persistent rights violations. Addressing the Council under General Debate IX, Dr Sharma stated that equality and dignity are the fundamental values that cannot be compromised under any circumstances. "We categorically reject all forms of racial discrimination, xenophobia, and religious intolerance, regardless of where they occur," he said.

Dr Sharma drew attention to the worsening plight of Pakistan's Hindu population, where religious minorities are routinely subjected to forced conversions, sexual exploitation, denial of services, and violent displacement. He described how many families are deprived of their properties and livelihoods, forced to live under constant threat, and stripped of their fundamental rights.

Condemning Pakistan's negligence, Dr Sharma accused Pakistan of perpetuating a form of "religious apartheid," in direct violation of international human rights treaties. He said the global community must no longer remain silent, adding that the UNHRC must push for immediate accountability and ensure mechanisms are put in place to safeguard persecuted minorities.

Dr Sharma highlighted India's long-standing civilizational ethos of inclusion, noting that India has consistently extended refuge and citizenship rights to displaced Hindu families, guaranteeing them security and dignity. He highlighted that India's approach exemplifies how a nation can uphold universal values of equality and compassion.

"Pakistan's continued failure to protect its minorities is not just a national failure but an international challenge to human rights principles. Dr Sharma's intervention highlighted India's dedication to promoting equality, solidarity, and dignity in the global fight against racial and religious intolerance, while placing Pakistan's dismal human rights record firmly under international scrutiny.

