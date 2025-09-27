Indian diplomat Petal Gehlot slammed Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA, calling his speech “absurd theatrics,” accusing Pakistan of glorifying terrorism, sheltering terrorists including Osama Bin Laden.

New York: Indian diplomat Petal Gehlot delivered a scathing rebuke of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism and spreading falsehoods about Jammu and Kashmir. Exercising India’s right of reply, Gehlot highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing record of supporting terror groups, sheltering global terrorists including Osama Bin Laden, and obstructing accountability for terror attacks in India.

Her remarks came in response to Sharif’s address to the UNGA, which India described as “absurd theatrics” intended to peddle a distorted narrative about the region. Gehlot spoke with confidence, exposing Pakistan for its role in terrorism and daring Sharif to take concrete action against terror within his own country.

India Rebukes Pakistan For Glorifying Terrorism

“This assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts," Gehlot said.

She emphasised that Pakistan has blocked accountability for a Pakistani-sponsored terror group responsible for killing tourists in Jammu and Kashmir during an April 2025 attack and reminded the assembly of Islamabad’s history of harboring global terrorists.

Shelter For Global Terrorists Including Osama Bin Laden

“This is the very same Pakistan, which at the UN Security Council on 25th April, 2025, shielded the resistance front. A Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Gehlot said.

“Mr. President, a country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama Bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism,” she added.

Terror Camps And Duplicity On The Global Stage

Gehlot further said, “Its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again, this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister.”

She reinforced India’s counterterrorism actions: “A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?”

Response To Pakistan’s Recent Claims

Petal Gehlot said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India, but that the record on the matter was clear. She explained that until 9th May, Pakistan was threatening further attacks on India, but on 10th May, its military directly pleaded with India for a cessation of the fighting.

She added that the intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by Indian forces, and noted that the pictures of the damage were publicly accessible. She further stated that if destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars were being portrayed as a victory, as the Pakistani Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan was welcome to enjoy it.

Clear Message On Terrorism And Accountability

Gehlot reiterated India’s firm stance: “The truth is that as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organizers and perpetrators to justice.”

She added, “If [Pakistan] is indeed sincere about peace, the pathway is clear. Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to us terrorists wanted in India. It is also ironic that a country which wallows in hate, bigotry, and intolerance should preach to this assembly on matters of faith.”

Bilateral Resolution And Zero Tolerance Policy

Petal Gehlot said that the political and public discourse of Pakistan reflects its true nature and that a look by them at the mirror is long overdue. She stated that India and Pakistan have long agreed that any outstanding issue between them will be addressed bilaterally, with no room for any third party. She emphasized that this is India’s longstanding national position and that there will be no distinction between terrorists and their sponsors, with both being held accountable. She added that terrorism will not be allowed to be practiced under the cover of nuclear blackmail, India will never bow to such threats, and its message to the world is clear: there must be zero tolerance for terrorism.