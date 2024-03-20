Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hate crimes in France surge following Gaza war outbreak; Government report reveals

    Hate crimes in France surged in 2023 following the Gaza war, with 8,500 incidents recorded. The rise in anti-Semitic acts and hate-motivated incidents underscores growing societal tensions, prompting calls for increased awareness and support mechanisms to combat such crimes and ensure the safety of all individuals.

    Hate crimes in France surge following Gaza war outbreak; Government report reveals avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    A recent report by the interior ministry's statistics service (SSMSI) has shed light on a disturbing trend in France: a surge in hate crimes and misdemeanors in 2023. The report, which documented 8,500 incidents, highlighted a concerning acceleration towards the end of the year.

    This surge in hate crimes coincided with the aftermath of Hamas's attack on Israel and the subsequent campaign in Gaza. The period following October 7 saw a notable increase in hate-motivated incidents, with a doubling of recorded offenses in October-December compared to the previous year.

    While the report did not delve into the religious backgrounds of the victims, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions (CRIF) reported a significant uptick in anti-Semitic acts, with four times as many incidents recorded in 2023 compared to 2022. This surge in hate crimes was particularly pronounced after October 7.

    The majority of hate crimes documented were categorized as provocations, insults, and defamation. Men, individuals aged between 25 and 54, and citizens of African countries were identified as the primary targets.

    Alarmingly, despite the rise in hate-motivated incidents, only a small percentage of victims filed criminal complaints. This underscores the need for greater awareness, vigilance, and support systems to address hate crimes effectively.

    The report also noted that hate crimes in Paris were nearly three times higher than the national average. While this disparity could be attributed to various factors, including higher foreign and domestic transit in the capital, it highlights the urgency of addressing hate crimes on a national scale.

    The findings from the report reflects the societal tensions and challenges faced in combating hate-motivated incidents. Immediate action and concerted efforts are being discussed in the French government to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals, regardless of their ethnicity, nationality, race, or religion.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port attackers killed gcw

    BREAKING: Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port, 2 attackers killed

    Indian student vanishes abroad, Family receives $1,200 ransom demand from unknown caller avv

    Indian student vanishes abroad, Family receives $1,200 ransom demand from unknown caller

    IMF and Pakistan seal $1.1 Billion loan deal in high-stakes agreement, temporary relief for Islamabad avv

    IMF and Pakistan seal $1.1 Billion loan deal in high-stakes agreement, temporary relief for Islamabad

    US drops out of Top 20 happiest countries for first time in 20 years, ranks low among under-30s: Report avv

    US drops out of Top 20 happiest countries for first time in 20 years, ranks low among under-30s: Report

    Gaza and Haiti face imminent Famine threat, warns experts: Understanding the crisis avv

    Gaza and Haiti face imminent Famine threat, warns experts: Understanding the crisis

    Recent Stories

    Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port attackers killed gcw

    BREAKING: Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port, 2 attackers killed

    cricket IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Ar Rahman, Akshay Kumar among stars to perform on March 22; details here osf

    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Ar Rahman, Akshay Kumar among stars to perform on March 22; details here

    Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi, overcomes 'life-threatening situation' (WATCH) snt

    Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi, overcomes 'life-threatening situation' (WATCH)

    66 Mumbai-based firms bought electoral bonds worth Rs 1344 crore: Report

    66 Mumbai-based firms bought electoral bonds worth Rs 1344 crore: Report

    Sports Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of 'racism and neo-nazism' osf

    Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of 'racism and neo-nazism'

    Recent Videos

    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon