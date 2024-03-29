Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Harvard library removes 19th century book bound in Human skin in an ethical revamp

    Harvard University has decided to remove a 19th-century book bound in human skin from its library, acknowledging the ethical complexities surrounding its origin.

    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Harvard University recently announced its decision to remove a 19th-century book binding made of human skin from its library due to ethical concerns surrounding its origin. The book in question, titled "Des Destinées de l’Ame" (Destinies of the Soul), has been housed at the university's Houghton Library since the 1930s but gained international attention in 2014 when tests confirmed its unusual binding material.

    Authored by French novelist Arsène Houssaye in the mid-1880s, the book explores themes of the soul and life after death. Ludovic Bouland, a French physician and the book's initial owner, bound it with human skin, reportedly taken without consent from a deceased female patient at the hospital where he worked.

    Harvard's decision to remove the skin binding followed careful study, stakeholder engagement, and consideration. Tom Hyry, an archivist at Houghton Library, emphasized the troubling history behind the book's creation, citing the ethical implications of using human remains without consent.

    The university expressed regret for its past handling of the situation, acknowledging the insensitive tone used in announcing the book's anthropodermic binding in 2014. Harvard apologized for any past failures in stewardship and vowed to handle the human remains respectfully and responsibly.

    The removal of the book's skin binding marks a significant step in addressing ethical concerns according to Harvard University and honoring the dignity of the individual from whom the skin was taken. Many experts in the field of Arts and students of Harvard University have welcomed the sensitive decision from the University administration.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
