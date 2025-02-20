UAE ranks among top 10 global soft power nations in 2025

The UAE has maintained its position among the world’s top 10 nations for soft power, according to the Global Soft Power Index 2025 by Brand Finance. Its ranking is supported by strong scores in influence (8th), international relations (9th), and business and trade (10th). 
 

Aishwarya Nair
Feb 20, 2025

The UAE has retained its position among the world's top 10 nations for soft power, driven by its strong diplomatic influence, investor-friendly environment, and continued economic diversification, according to the Global Soft Power Index 2025 by Brand Finance. The country’s ranking is reinforced by high scores in influence (8th), international relations (9th), and business and trade (10th).

Additionally, the UAE has climbed to second place globally for being 'easy to do business in and with' and is also ranked in the top 10 for 'future growth potential' and having a 'strong and stable economy'.

The UAE has played an active role in fostering diplomatic relations between Russia, Ukraine, and other nations, aiming to promote global peace. This involvement has further strengthened its international influence and positioned it as a key mediator in peace negotiations.

The Global Soft Power Index, published by Brand Finance, is based on a survey of over 170,000 respondents across 100+ countries, assessing perceptions of all 193 UN member states.

While Gulf nations have made significant progress in soft power in recent years, some are now experiencing a slowdown. Saudi Arabia has dropped two spots to 20th, Qatar has fallen to 22nd, and Kuwait has slipped three places to 40th. Meanwhile, Oman (49th) and Bahrain (51st) have seen little change in their rankings.

The United States continues to hold the top position in the Global Soft Power Index, achieving a record-high score of 79.5 out of 100. It remains the leader in the 'familiarity' and 'influence' Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), dominates three of the eight soft power pillars, and ranks first in 12 out of 35 nation brand attributes.

For the first time, China has moved ahead of the United Kingdom to claim the second spot, scoring 72.8 out of 100, its highest ranking to date. Since 2024, China has shown significant growth in six of the eight soft power pillars and has improved in two-thirds of the measured attributes. This progress is attributed to strategic initiatives such as Belt and Road projects, a stronger emphasis on sustainability, the rise of domestic brands, and a post-pandemic reopening to international visitors.

