Will US Army strike drug cartels after Trump's 'terrorist' designation? Experts say it is possible

Trump's designation of Latin American drug cartels as terrorist organizations sparks speculation about military action, but experts deem it unlikely, citing diplomatic and practical concerns.

Will US Army strike drug cartels after Trump's 'terrorist' designation? Experts say it is possible dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
AFP |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

Mexico City, Mexico: US President Donald Trump's decision to designate eight Latin American drug trafficking groups as "terrorist" organizations has raised speculation about possible military action on foreign soil.

Also Read: Seven Punjab travellers lined up and shot dead in Pakistan, separatist group claims responsibility

What are the ramifications of the order targeting six Mexican drug cartels, Venezuela's Tren de Aragua and Mara Salvatrucha, the street gang with close links to Central America?

 

- Is military intervention likely? -

 

The cartels' designation as terrorist groups "means they're eligible for drone strikes" wrote tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been given a prominent role in the Trump administration, on his social media platform X.

Experts, however, said that bombing Mexican cartels or sending troops over the border still appeared unlikely, although Trump's unpredictability makes it impossible to completely rule out.

The idea "used to be something that was found in a niche, very much on the fringes, and now it is at the center of the discussion," said Cecilia Farfan-Mendez, an analyst at the University of California Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation.

Trump's negotiating style is to push his counterparts to the "extreme," said Steven Dudley, co-director of the InSight Crime think tank.

"The extreme is military invasion, of course, so what he's looking for is middle ground," Dudley said.

Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert at the Washington-based Brookings Institute, believes that unilateral US military strikes against the cartels would risk dealing "a tremendous setback" to the fight against fentanyl smuggling.

"Mexico would consider this act an invasion, and whatever law enforcement cooperation that does exist would grind to a halt," she wrote in an article for Foreign Affairs magazine.

 

- Will it reduce fentanyl trafficking? -

 

The strength of fentanyl means that both its ingredients and pills can be transported in tiny quantities and still be profitable, according to experts.

"You don't need a truck, a boat, a plane, you need human beings," and the millions of people crossing the Mexican-US border every day make it "impossible" to control smuggling, Dudley said.

Farfan-Mendez said that Trump's strategy, focused on blaming and coercing Mexico, avoids addressing fentanyl as a health crisis that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

"If the goal is to prevent these deaths, this designation is not going to save more lives. It requires a public health policy," she said.

Felbab-Brown said that asking Mexico to completely halt the influx of fentanyl into the United States was "an unachievable demand."

 

- Will it enable US to dismantle cartels? -

 

According to Trump's executive order, it is US policy "to ensure the total elimination of these organizations' presence in the United States and their ability to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the United States through their extraterritorial command-and-control structures."

Dudley doubts that the cartels can be eliminated, either by deploying more troops on the ground or by using legal tools, because they are "sophisticated and very dispersed" organizations, capable of quickly recomposing.

"It cannot be solved by capturing a single person... or by dismantling an entire organization," he said.

According to Felbab-Brown, unilateral US military strikes "would almost certainly fail to destroy the cartels."

Replacements for leaders who were killed would be quickly found and the cartels "have repeatedly demonstrated a capacity to re-create damaged drug labs within days," she added.

 

- What are the risks for US companies? -

 

The designation "theoretically allows US authorities to impose penalties on entities and individuals that provide material support to cartels, including companies paying extortion fees under duress," according to the Mexican political risk consultancy EMPRA.

According to Dudley, the broad legal scope of the decree means that "in the hands of irresponsible authorities" it could be "extremely dangerous."

If the Mexican subsidiary of a US company pays extortion to a cartel, the parent company could be accused of "material support" for terrorism, he said.

"Providing even a pencil, a toy, or a cup of coffee can trigger severe criminal and financial penalties," Felbab-Brown said.

Also Read: "I have lot of respect for the PM, but": Trump questions $21 million US allocation for voter turnout in India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Seven Punjab travellers lined up and shot dead in Pakistan, separatist group claims responsibility dmn

Seven Punjab travellers lined up and shot dead in Pakistan, separatist group claims responsibility

"I have lot of respect for the PM, but": Trump questions $21 million US allocation for voter turnout in India dmn

"I have lot of respect for the PM, but": Trump questions $21 million US allocation for voter turnout in India

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapses while speaking in Senate floor; WATCH anr

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapses while speaking in Senate floor; WATCH

Asteroid 2024 YR4 may hit Earth in 2032 & Indian cities are at risk. NASA warns of potential impact zones shk

Asteroid 2024 YR4 may hit Earth in 2032 & Indian cities are at risk. NASA warns of potential impact zones

Two planes collide mid-air in US's Arizona, leaves 2 dead (WATCH) shk

Two planes collide mid-air in US's Arizona, leaves 2 dead (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Cops crack down on misinformation around Maha Kumbh; many accounts booked for videos, including from Pakistan dmn

Cops crack down on misinformation around Maha Kumbh; many accounts booked for videos, including from Pakistan

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi RBA

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion ddr

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion (WATCH)

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH) shk

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH)

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know gcw

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon
Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Video Icon
'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

Video Icon