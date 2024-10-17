ELIMINATED! Israel confirms Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza

Israel on Thursday confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, stating he was killed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in Gaza.

In a significant development amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, Israel on Thursday confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, stating he was killed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in Gaza. "Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar," wrote IDF in a post following the FM's announcement.

The official announcement from the IDF came moments after Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, delivered this announcement in a personal message to his foreign counterparts, marking the first official confirmation of Sinwar's death by an Israeli minister.

Katz described Sinwar as the "mastermind behind the massacre and atrocities" committed during the Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in widespread violence and numerous casualties. He emphasized the implications of Sinwar's death, calling it a "significant military and moral achievement for Israel" and a victory for the entire free world against radical Islamic forces led by Iran.

"The elimination of Sinwar opens the possibility for the immediate release of the hostages and paves the way for a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza—without Hamas and without Iranian control," he added.

In a series of post on X, the IDF further stated, "The IDF spokesman and the Shin Bet spokeswomen confirm that at the end of a hunt that was held for about a year, last night, October 16, 2024, IDF forces from the Southern Command killed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization active in the southern Gaza Strip."

"Sinwar planned and executed the murderous attack on October 7, and promoted his murderous ideology during and before the war, and is responsible for the murder and kidnapping of many Israelis. Sinwar was eliminated after a year in which he hid in the heart of the civilian population in Gaza, and in hiding in the underground in the Hamas tunnels," the Israeli forces further said.

"Dozens of actions carried out by the IDF and the Shin Bet in the last year, and in the last few weeks in the area where he was killed, reduced the area of ​​activity of Yahya Sinwar who was pursued by the forces, and led to his death," the IDF noted.

It further said, "In recent weeks, IDF and Shin Bet forces under the leadership of the Southern Command, including Division 162 and the Gaza Division, have been operating in the south of the Gaza Strip, based on intelligence from the Shin Bet and Amman, which indicated suspicious areas where senior Hamas officials are suspected of being present."

"A force of the 828th Brigade (Bisalh), which operated in the area, identified and eliminated three terrorists. After completing the process of identifying the body, it can now be confirmed that he was eliminated," the IDF concluded.

Earlier today, Israeli authorities were actively working to confirm Sinwar's identity through forensic methods. A joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police indicated that dental images and DNA samples from the body were being analyzed in a forensic laboratory. These samples were reportedly compared to existing records from Sinwar's previous incarceration in Israeli prisons over the past 22 years. The authorities had affirmed that police, IDF, and the Shin Bet intelligence agency are diligently pursuing definitive identification, with further updates promised as information becomes available.

Reports from Channel 12 indicate that police documentation of the identification tests conducted on the body has produced a “full match” to Sinwar, further solidifying claims of his death.

Israel President commends IDF

Israel's President Isaac Herzog commended Israeli forces for killing the Hamas leader, saying Yahya Sinwar was "responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people".

"His evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East. Now, more than ever, we must act in every way possible to bring back the 101 hostages who are still being held in horrific conditions by Hamas terrorists in Gaza," he wrote in a post on X.

In a related development, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly instructed aides to inform the families of hostages held by Hamas about Sinwar’s reported death, underscoring the political and humanitarian implications of the situation.

Retired Israeli General Israel Ziv commented on the significance of Sinwar’s demise, describing it as "historical justice." Speaking to the BBC, Ziv noted that Sinwar was instrumental in orchestrating the attacks of October 7 and stated that his death serves not only as justice for Israeli victims but also for the Palestinian people, who have borne the consequences of Sinwar's leadership.

Sinwar's absence from Gaza represents a significant strategic setback for Hamas. Since his release from Israeli prison in 2013, he has been a central figure, wielding control over both the political and military aspects of the organization. Sinwar was instrumental in appointing leaders for Hamas's governmental committee and military wings, often collaborating with his brother Mohammed, who leads some of Hamas's most formidable armed battalions in southern Gaza.

This leadership vacuum complicates Hamas's ability to rebound from recent setbacks and poses challenges in finding a capable replacement for Sinwar. Historically, Hamas has concealed the identity of its general leader for security reasons, particularly after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. Given the current circumstances, this option may become increasingly necessary.

