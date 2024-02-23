Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Germany legalises recreational cannabis use with strict regulations; public smoking allowed from April 1

    Starting April 1st, smoking cannabis in many public spaces will become legal. The law allows public possession of up to 25g, equivalent to dozens of strong joints, while the limit in private homes is set at 50g.

    Germany legalises recreational cannabis use with strict regulations; public smoking allowed from April 1 snt
    In a historic move, the German parliament has approved a new law permitting the recreational use of cannabis. While individuals over the age of 18 will be allowed to possess substantial amounts of cannabis, stringent regulations will make the purchase of the drug challenging. Starting April 1st, smoking cannabis in many public spaces will become legal. The law allows public possession of up to 25g, equivalent to dozens of strong joints, while the limit in private homes is set at 50g.

    Despite the existing law prohibiting recreational use, some parts of Germany, like Berlin, have seen police turning a blind eye to public smoking. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the driving force behind the reforms, aims to tackle rising cannabis use among young people, undermine the black market, ensure the safety of cannabis users, and disrupt revenue streams for organized crime gangs.

    While the law represents a significant shift, it does not pave the way for widespread cannabis cafes. Instead, legal cannabis distribution will be restricted to non-commercial members' clubs, referred to as "cannabis social clubs." These clubs will have an upper limit of 500 members, on-site consumption will be prohibited, and membership will be exclusive to German residents.

    Although the law allows for the cultivation of up to three marijuana plants per household, original plans for licensed shops and pharmacies selling cannabis were scrapped due to EU concerns about potential drug exports.

    The complex law also maintains restrictions, with smoking cannabis near certain areas such as schools and sports grounds remaining illegal. The government's aim is to assess the impact of the new regulations over the next few years and potentially introduce licensed cannabis sales in the future.

    However, the legislation has sparked a fierce debate. Opposition conservatives, including Simone Borchardt of the CDU, criticize the government for pushing through what they deem a "completely unnecessary, confused law." Concerns have been raised by doctors' groups and conservatives about the impact on young people and the potential for increased drug use.

    As Germany navigates this intricate path towards cannabis decriminalization, the government's decision to permit possession while regulating access reflects a cautious approach. The coming years will likely provide insights into the effectiveness of the new law, with ongoing discussions and potential revisions shaping the future of cannabis regulation in Germany.

