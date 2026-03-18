A Russian oil tanker, the Aqua Titan, originally headed to China, has been diverted mid-voyage to India. This move highlights India's effort to secure energy supplies amid global disruptions, following a US concession allowing increased Russian crude purchases.

A Russian oil-laden tanker that was initially headed to China has reversed course and is now making its way to India, reflecting New Delhi’s renewed push to secure energy supplies amid global disruptions. The vessel, identified as Aqua Titan, executed a mid-voyage U-turn in the South China Sea and is expected to reach the New Mangalore port on March 21 with a cargo of Urals crude oil.

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Ship-tracking data showed that the Aframax tanker had earlier signalled the Chinese port of Rizhao as its destination before altering its route in Southeast Asian waters. The move came shortly after the United States allowed India to temporarily increase purchases of Russian crude, giving refiners greater flexibility to respond to the changing global energy landscape.

India’s demand for Russian oil has surged in recent weeks as the country attempts to offset disruptions in supply from the Middle East. The ongoing regional conflict has strained traditional trade routes, prompting refiners to look for alternative sources of crude. In the week following the policy concession, Indian refiners reportedly bought around 30 million barrels of Russian oil, underscoring the urgency of securing reliable energy flows.

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The diversion of the Aqua Titan is part of a broader trend. According to shipping analytics firm Vortexa Ltd., at least seven tankers carrying Russian crude have switched destinations mid-voyage from China to India. This reflects a significant shift in trade patterns, with India re-emerging as a major buyer after reducing imports earlier due to geopolitical and market factors.

The return of multiple buyers to the Russian oil market — including countries in Asia — could influence global crude prices in the coming weeks. Analysts suggest that increased competition for available cargoes may drive rates higher while reshaping supply dynamics across the region.

Overall, the tanker’s dramatic change in direction highlights how geopolitical tensions, policy decisions and market forces are rapidly reshaping international energy trade. As countries seek to secure supplies in an uncertain environment, further diversions and shifts in crude flows are likely in the near term.

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