Global markets showed fresh signs of stress on Friday as oil prices climbed and stock markets fell. The shift came as early optimism over US President Donald Trump delaying action against Iran faded quickly.

Brent crude rose by 2.3 percent to $104.17 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate gained 2.6 percent to reach $97.08. At the same time, major stock markets in the United States and Europe slipped into the red.

Delay in action fails to calm markets

Earlier this week, markets had reacted positively when President Trump delayed a deadline linked to possible strikes on Iran’s energy assets. That move had briefly lowered oil prices and lifted stocks.

However, the mood changed again after the deadline was pushed further to April 6, with little sign of progress. Investors now believe the conflict may continue for a longer time.

Experts say traders are no longer reacting strongly to daily announcements from Washington, as uncertainty remains high.