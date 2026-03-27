Five members of a family were killed and four others injured after a speeding Scorpio SUV hit an auto-rickshaw in Gwalior. The victims were returning from a temple visit after a birthday celebration. Police said the SUV was being chased after hitting an e-rickshaw earlier. The car driver has been detained. Auto driver remains in critical condition.

A tragic road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of five members of the same family early on Friday morning. The incident took place around 3 am at Parshuram Chauraha when a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying the victims. A viral clip showed that the auto was completely crushed after being hit. According to police, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar the impact was extremely strong. The auto lost control, crashed into a neem tree, and was badly damaged. The passengers inside had no time to react.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

A viral video from the scene shows the auto-rickshaw completely crushed, while the Scorpio SUV is also seen with heavy damage.

Also Read: How Blood Diamonds Fund Wars And Hide In Global Markets

Victims were returning from temple visit

All the victims were returning after visiting Sheetla Mata Temple. Earlier in the day, the family had celebrated a birthday at home. They had also visited Karoli Mata Temple and a local Vaishno Devi temple before heading to Sheetla Mata temple late at night.

Police said that the accident happened while they were on their way back home.

Five dead, several injured

Five people died in the accident, including husband, wife and their daughter-in-law. The deceased have been identified as Indrajeet alias Pappu Shakya (55), his wife Leela (52), Shubham alias Lali (30), his wife Shagun, and Preeti Kashyap (60), who was Shubham’s mother-in-law from Meerut.

Four others were injured, including two young children. The injured include Preeti (20), Priyansh (5), Aarav (6), and another unidentified person. The auto driver, Rajesh Kumar, suffered serious head injuries and is in critical condition.

Also Read: Saudis Prank Each Other With Iranian Drone Sounds, Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

Police chase linked to accident

Eyewitnesses said the Scorpio had earlier hit an e-rickshaw near a bus stand. After that, police started chasing the vehicle. While trying to escape, the driver lost control and crashed into the auto.

Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Yadav confirmed that the Scorpio driver, Aman Sharma, has been taken into custody and his medical test is being conducted.

Vehicle seized, investigation on

Police have seized the Scorpio (registration number MP 21 ZE 5911). The front glass of the vehicle was broken and all airbags had opened, showing the force of the crash.

The injured are being treated at a trauma centre. Police are continuing the investigation to understand the full sequence of events.