In Gwalior, the wife and daughters of a CBI sub-inspector were assaulted by a group of men after a parking dispute. The attack, caught on CCTV, shows women being beaten, dragged and harassed. Four accused have been named, though more people may be involved. Police have registered cross cases and started an investigation.

A shocking incident of violence has come to light from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where the family of a CBI sub-inspector was attacked following a parking dispute. The incident took place on the morning of March 24 around 8:30 am and was captured on CCTV cameras. The video shows a group of men assaulting women on the road, leading to panic in the area.

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Women assaulted, dragged and attacked

According to the complaint, the victims include the wife and daughters of sub-inspector R.K. Bhardwaj, who is currently on deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The injured have been identified as Muskan, Khushi, Renu and Mamta, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

During the attack, the accused allegedly beat the women with kicks, punches and slaps. They also pulled their hair, pushed them to the ground and tried to tear their clothes. The violent act created chaos at the spot, with bystanders watching in shock.

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Dispute started over parking issue

The family said the argument began over parking a vehicle outside their house. What started as a verbal argument quickly turned into a physical fight.

According to the victims, more than 12 people gathered during the dispute and joined the attack. The situation remained tense for several hours, with clashes continuing off and on until around 1 pm.

Accused named, more people suspected

Police have named four accused in the case, namely, Sunil Sharma, Kuldeep Sharma, Ashok Rajawat and his son Dhruv Rajawat. However, local reports suggest that others were also involved in the assault.

CCTV footage installed outside the house clearly shows men attacking the women on the street. The footage is now being used as key evidence in the investigation.

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Cross case registered, probe underway

Maharajpur police have registered cases from both sides based on their complaints. Officials said cross cases have been filed, and the matter is under investigation. There are also reports that relatively mild sections have been applied so far, which may raise questions about the seriousness of the action.

Police said further steps will be taken after closely examining the CCTV footage and gathering more evidence.