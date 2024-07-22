Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk's AI fashion show featuring Modi, Biden, Putin, Pope and more breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    The video began with Pope Francis, who was seen in a white puffer coat that resembled a luxurious winter garment, cinched at the waist with a gold belt. He carried a large, ornate cross in one hand and a holy water sprinkler in the other.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday (July 22) shared an AI-generated video showcasing a virtual fashion show featuring prominent political figures, including US President Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

    The video presented each leader in unique, futuristic attire as they strutted down a digital runway. Musk, in his post sharing the video, remarked, "High time for an AI fashion show."

    The video began with Pope Francis, who was seen in a white puffer coat that resembled a luxurious winter garment, cinched at the waist with a gold belt. He carried a large, ornate cross in one hand and a holy water sprinkler in the other.

    As the video continued, viewers were treated to imaginative and avant-garde outfits for each political figure. US President Joe Biden was seen in a sleek, metallic suit, while former President Donald Trump donned a bold, golden ensemble. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in a traditional Indian outfit with a modern twist, and Vice President Kamala Harris wore a striking, tech-inspired gown.

    The AI-generated fashion show quickly garnered attention and sparked conversations on social media. Musk's post drew a mix of reactions, with some praising the innovative use of AI in fashion and others questioning the depiction of political figures in such a setting.

    Musk's video highlights the potential of AI in creating unique and engaging content, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital media.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
